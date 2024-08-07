Hefty® Zoo Pals® Plates Spark Mealtime Fun with Limited-Edition Meal Kit Giveaway, Open Now Through August 28

The Hefty brand hosts giveaway to help parents make eating even more fun with Hefty Zoo Pals plates, custom sandwich cutters, coasters and cups

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved 2000s staple, Hefty Zoo Pals plates are back to make eating even more fun with the launch of its Hefty Zoo Pals Meal Kit Giveaway*! From now through August 28, parents can enter for a chance to win a limited-edition meal kit filled with an exciting assortment of Zoo Pals-themed products, including plates, sandwich cutters, coasters and cups, designed to help keep kids engaged and at the table for longer.

Hefty Zoo Pals Meal Kits include everything families need to make mealtime fun and spark imagination, including:

Zoo Pals Plates: Featuring favorite "Pals" like Curly the Pig and Fritz the Frog and colorful plates with two dipping wells that are perfect for little hands and big imaginations.

Featuring favorite "Pals" like Curly the Pig and Fritz the Frog and colorful plates with two dipping wells that are perfect for little hands and big imaginations. Custom Zoo Pals Sandwich Cutters: These special-edition cutters – only available as part of the kit – give sandwiches a playful twist by not only cutting them into Zoo Pals shapes but imprinting them with the "Pal's" face.

These special-edition cutters – only available as part of the kit – give sandwiches a playful twist by not only cutting them into Zoo Pals shapes but imprinting them with the "Pal's" face. Zoo Pals Cups: The cheerful cups, which can only be found in the kits, feature an array of "Pals," perfectly complementing the Zoo Pals Plates.

The cheerful cups, which can only be found in the kits, feature an array of "Pals," perfectly complementing the Zoo Pals Plates. Custom Zoo Pals Coasters: Available exclusively as part of the Giveaway, these reusable coasters feature different "Pals," adding an extra touch of fun to every meal while protecting surfaces.

"We originally designed Hefty Zoo Pals characters to bring joy to mealtime, and to provide a helping hand to parents with picky eaters," said Jen Ganahl, Senior Brand Manager with Hefty Tableware. "The end of summer is often a hectic period for parents as they work to establish, or re-establish, routines for their children. Our Zoo Pals Meal Kits aim to simplify mealtime and help parents ensure kids eat well to support their growth and development."

To enhance the Giveaway and offer parents valuable eating insights for their children, Hefty Zoo Pals has teamed up with Dr. Kim Van Dusen, a licensed therapist, registered play therapist, and mother of two. As the CEO, owner and founder of the Southern California based family and lifestyle brand, The Parentologist, Dr. Kim provides expert parenting advice with a therapeutic approach.

"Children learn most effectively through meaningful, playful experiences, which help them regulate emotions and shape their understanding of life," said Dr. Kim. "Playing with their food allows them to explore their senses, develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and build trust in their food while discovering their preferences. The warm, colorful, and friendly animals on Zoo Pals plates—such as cows, frogs, tigers and ladybugs—are relatable to children, encouraging them to trust and experiment with their food. These Meal Kits amp up that excitement and curiosity, making them perfect for parents of young kids!"

The Giveaway runs now through August 28. Consumers can learn more about the promotion and enter for their chance to win one of the Hefty Zoo Pals Meal Kits at ZooPalsMealKits.com. See site for additional details, including the Giveaway rules.

For more information on Hefty Zoo Pals plates, including where to buy, visit Hefty.com and follow along on social at @HeftyBrands.

*Open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 years of age and older as of August 7, 2024. Exceptions apply. Void where prohibited.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

