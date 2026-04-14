Hefty® Expands Color Series with New Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Peach Fabuloso® Scented Trash Bags, Bringing a Fresh Pop of Color to the Kitchen (And Beyond)

New vibrant peach bags join the growing Hefty® Color Series lineup, combining trusted Hefty® strength & performance with the latest Fabuloso® fragrance

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, the Hefty® brand is adding a joyful pop of color to everyday cleanup with the launch of new Hefty Ultra Strong™ trash bags featuring the bright scent and color of Fabuloso® Peach. The latest addition to the Hefty Color Series, the vibrant peach-colored bags bring a cheerful twist to kitchen essentials, infusing the space with a sweet peach scent while delivering the trusted strength and odor control that's as refreshing as it is reliable.

Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Peach Fabuloso® Scented Trash Bags

The new Hefty Ultra Strong Fabuloso Peach trash bags feature the brand's trusted 6-in-1 protection, signature odor control, and extended scent release. Designed for everything from everyday use to larger refreshes, the Peach lineup is available in a full range of sizes for daily kitchen waste, bathroom bins or even heavy-duty clean-ups:

Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags (13 Gallon, 40 count; MSRP $8.92) - Combat the most stubborn kitchen smells with Hefty's powerful odor neutralization and trusted 6-in-1 protection. Also available in 20 count (MSRP: $4.97) and 80 count (MSRP: $11.97).

- Combat the most stubborn kitchen smells with Hefty's powerful odor neutralization and trusted 6-in-1 protection. Also available in 20 count (MSRP: $4.97) and 80 count (MSRP: $11.97). Hefty Ultra Strong Large Trash Bags (30 Gallon, 20 count; MSRP $7.97) - Built for heavy-duty messes with flexible strength and extra capacity.

- Built for heavy-duty messes with flexible strength and extra capacity. Hefty Medium Trash Bags (8 Gallon, 20 count; MSRP $3.97) – Just right for bathrooms, bedrooms, or office bins—tough on trash, easy on the nose.

– Just right for bathrooms, bedrooms, or office bins—tough on trash, easy on the nose. Hefty Small Trash Bags (4 Gallon, 20 count; MSRP $3.78) – Compact but powerful, perfect for quick cleanups and small spaces.

"The Hefty Color Series is all about bringing personality and excitement to the everyday routine," says Brienne Neisewander, Vice President of Hefty Marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products. "By pairing vibrant colors with joyful Fabuloso scents, we've reimagined trash bags as something that sparks happiness and adds character to your space. And with Hefty, you know you are getting the strength and odor control you can trust."

Launched in 2025, the Hefty Color Series collection paired Fabuloso Watermelon scent with bold pink bags and Fabuloso Lavender scent with a striking purple — transforming an essential into a fun design statement. Building on that momentum, both Watermelon and Lavender Color Series bags are expanding their footprint with broader distribution at Walmart, Dollar General, Amazon.com, and select grocery retailers. Together with the new Peach addition, the three hues bring a cohesive, color-forward fragrance experience that adds character and charm to the room.

The new Fabuloso Peach scent is a permanent addition to the Hefty Color Series lineup and is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com. For more information, visit Hefty.com.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Hefty® and Reynolds® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

About Fabuloso

Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner is the perfect solution for anyone looking for an effective way to keep their home clean and smelling great. With a 2X concentrated formula (vs. non-concentrated Fabuloso Original) and long lasting freshness, our cleaners will fill your entire home with joy - from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. Fabuloso® 2X Watermelon has a bright watermelon, citrus, and fruity fragrance rounded out with soft musks and powdery notes. We have a wide variety of fragrances to try, including Lavender, Watermelon, Peach, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Tropical Spring, Spring Fresh & Citrus & Fruits.

FABULOSO® and the FABULOSO Logo® are trademarks of Colgate-Palmolive Company, and are manufactured and sold under license.

Media Contact: Jill Pedrani, [email protected]

SOURCE Hefty