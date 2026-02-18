The Hefty® Brand Expands Partnership with John Cena in New 'Strong Choice' Campaign Showcasing Full Portfolio - From Trash Bags to Food Storage Bags and Cups

John Cena continues as brand spokesperson, bringing humor and heart to everyday decisions that stand out

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength isn't just about lifting heavy things. Sometimes, it's about making a bold call or proudly doing things your own way. Today, the Hefty® brand celebrates that idea by continuing its long-standing partnership with John Cena, now expanding the relationship as the spokesperson for the full Hefty® portfolio – including Trash Bags, Tableware, and Storage Bags – with the launch of the new 'Strong Choice' campaign.

Hefty® Strong Choice

After ten years as the face of Hefty® Trash Bags, Cena steps into a broader role that brings the brand's full lineup together under one unifying belief: the strongest choices are often the everyday ones that stand out.

"Strong doesn't always look the same," said Brienne Neisewander, Vice President of Hefty® Marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products. "It can be unexpected or unconventional – and that's exactly what we're celebrating, and why John Cena is the perfect embodiment of this idea. While he's known for his physical strength, what truly sets John apart is his confidence to stand out, lean into humor, and fully commit to who he is. That spirit of making bold choices and owning them is something we should all have the confidence to do and is exactly what this campaign is all about."

The integrated multimedia campaign humorously spotlights the everyday decisions that take confidence, conviction and a little bit of gumption. From rocking a bold personal style to ordering the most controversial pizza toppings imaginable, the campaign celebrates everyday strong choices like these —ones that stand out because they refuse to blend in. And when life gets messy, takes a turn, or needs to be cleaned up, sealed tight, tossed out or kept fresh, Hefty® products are there to handle it – confidently and reliably.

In the first ad, "Cleaning Fish," Cena humorously comments on a husband's decision to clean fish in a freshly cleaned kitchen as a strong choice, and his choice to use a Hefty® Ultra Strong Trash Bag to keep his secret as an even stronger one. In the "3AM" ad, a mom stays up late crafting the perfect edible centerpiece for a kindergarten party, then makes an even stronger choice by using Hefty® Slider Bags to keep it intact. "Triplets" highlights a family's bold decision to host the Anderson triplets as a strong choice, with Hefty® color coded Party Cups proving to be the even stronger choice for telling them apart. The final spot, "Strong Choices" weaves together moments from each ad, highlighting how Hefty's full portfolio of products make everyday moments easier—from the meals you save to the things you toss out, and more.

"I'm excited to continue my partnership with Hefty® and take on an expanded role with the brand," said John Cena. "What I love about the Strong Choice campaign is that it celebrates the everyday decisions we all make – especially the bold, unexpected ones that don't always go as planned. These spots have a lot of fun with those moments, while showing how Hefty® products are built to handle whatever comes with making a strong choice."

The 'Strong Choice' campaign will roll out across channels nationwide, beginning February 2026. For more information about Hefty® products, visit Hefty.com.

