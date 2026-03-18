The Zoo Pals™ Crew Is Back -- Now on New Hefty® Press to Close Sandwich and Snack Bags

Beloved Hefty Zoo Pals characters are now extending to on-the-go occasions, bringing extra fun to everyday snack and sandwich bags

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoo Pals™ crew is back and ready to "Make Eating Fun" once again. This Spring, the Hefty® brand is expanding the Zoo Pals lineup with the launch of Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Sandwich and Snack Bags, bringing iconic characters like Tina the Tiger and Curly the Pig to lunches, snacks, and on-the-go moments everywhere.

Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Sandwich and Snack Bags

A staple of early-2000s mealtimes, Hefty Zoo Pals Plates made their triumphant return in summer 2023, followed by the launch of Hefty Zoo Pals Printed Cups in spring 2025. Now, the playful and nostalgic characters that already bring joy to family meals at home are featured on Hefty's trusted Sandwich and Snack Bags, adding a fun touch to everyday on-the-go routines.

The full Hefty Zoo Pals food storage bag lineup includes:

Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Sandwich Bags – Ideal for packing sandwiches, wraps and other lunchtime favorites; the double-zipper design creates a secure seal that helps keep food fresh and fun wherever the day leads.

– Ideal for packing sandwiches, wraps and other lunchtime favorites; the double-zipper design creates a secure seal that helps keep food fresh and fun wherever the day leads. Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Snack Bags – Designed for busy days, these perfectly sized bags feature an easy-grip closure and reliable seal to keep snacks protected.

"The launch of Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Bags mark exciting expansions to both Hefty Storage and Zoo Pals product lines," said Brienne Neisewander, Vice President of Hefty Marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products. "By pairing trusted Hefty strength and quality with beloved Zoo Pals characters, these new food storage bags bring fun and strength wherever kids need, from lunchboxes to backpacks to duffel bags and beyond."

Created to help make mealtime feel more enjoyable for kids and easier for parents — especially those navigating picky eating — Hefty Zoo Pals keeps kids engaged with their food. The new Hefty Zoo Pals food storage bags build on this legacy by adding a colorful touch to lunchtimes and snacks, helping keep staples fresh and enjoyable throughout the day.

Hefty Zoo Pals Press to Close Sandwich and Snack Bags are now available at Walmart and Amazon, with expanded availability at Target coming later this spring. To learn more about the full Zoo Pals lineup and find products near you, visit Hefty.com/zoo-pals-bags.

About Reynolds Consumer Products LLC

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Hefty® and Reynolds® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags, slider bags, and disposable tableware, which are available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. To see more Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

Media Contact: Jill Pedrani, [email protected]

SOURCE Hefty