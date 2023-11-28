Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags Recognized By Circana's 2022 List of New Product Pacesetters™

News provided by

Hefty

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Lavender Fabuloso®* scented Hefty® trash bags rank among top three new products pioneering the non-food industry

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Consumer Products, the creator of Hefty® Ultra Strong™ trash bags, today announced that Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso®* Scented tall kitchen trash bags have been recognized as one of the 2022 New Product Pacesetters™ of 2022. The 28th annual report, published by Circana, reveals the top new product launches across the food, beverage and non-food industries.

Continue Reading
Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags Recognized By Circana’s 2022 List of New Product Pacesetters™
Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags Recognized By Circana’s 2022 List of New Product Pacesetters™

After surveying the top 100 brand launches across a variety of sectors, Circana awarded Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso® Scented tall kitchen trash bags a #3 ranking in the category of non-food New Product Pacesetters. Hefty's inclusion in the report is a testament to the product's ability to reach and appeal to consumers, particularly through its infusion of powerful scent that captures the character and performance of the iconic all-purpose Fabuloso® cleaner.

Launched in 2021, Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Fabuloso® Scented tall kitchen trash bags merge the clean and joyful lavender scent of Fabuloso® with the 6-in-1 protection and flexible strength synonymous with Hefty®. The bags, which come in 13 gallon tall kitchen bags and 30 gallon large capacity bags, feature secure-fit closure and Arm & Hammer™** continuous odor control. As noted by Circana, the total Hefty® Fabuloso® portfolio has yielded $152 million in scanned sales***.

"Connecting with our consumer, leveraging two strong brands, and focusing on shopper needs are core to everything we do at Reynolds Consumer Products," said Sumita Ghosh, Marketing Director, Hefty® Waste Bags.  "We're thrilled to be at the top of Circana's Pacesetters list and to be recognized for elevating scent experiences for consumers."

Hefty® is proud to offer a portfolio of strong, dependable waste bags that keep garbage under control. With tall kitchen trash bags, large black bags, contractor bags, and more in various sizes and scents—including Fabuloso®—Hefty® has a trash bag to suit every need and keep homes everywhere clean. The brand has also introduced Fabuloso® Lemon scented waste bags earlier this year, continuing to leverage the brand. Whatever bag you turn to, you won't have to worry about trash smells, rips, or tears thanks to Hefty's strength and odor-control.

To learn more about Hefty® Ultra Strong™ trash bags, visit Hefty.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

*Fabuloso® and associated designs are trademarks of Colgate-Palmolive Company and are used under license.

**The Arm & Hammer trademarks are owned by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and used by Reynolds Consumer Products LLC under license.

***Based on a 52-week period ending Oct 22, 2023.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (Nasdaq: REYN) is a leading provider of quality household essentials that have been trusted for generations. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help with preparation, cooking, cleanup and storage. The Hefty® brand is known for strong, dependable waste bags and tableware, available in the U.S. at mass merchants, grocers, and other retail stores nationwide. For more information on Hefty® brand products, visit Hefty.com. For more information on the company, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com

SOURCE Hefty

Also from this source

Hefty® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags

Hefty® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Hefty® Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong™ Trash Bags

The fall phenomenon people can't get enough of is making its triumphant return to….the trash can. Hefty® is giving fall fans more of what they want...
Blast from the Past: The Hefty® Brand is Re-Launching the Iconic Zoo Pals™ Plates

Blast from the Past: The Hefty® Brand is Re-Launching the Iconic Zoo Pals™ Plates

Today, the Hefty® brand is bringing back one of the most memorable and nostalgic products of the 2000s: Hefty® Zoo Pals™ plates! Wildly popular among ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.