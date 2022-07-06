HEI Hotels & Resorts Selects Stayntouch as Preferred PMS Provider For Upscale Independent Properties

The premier independent hotel and resort management company chose Stayntouch to deliver a robust and flexible mobile PMS solution to five large upscale independent properties

BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems and guest-centric technologies, expands its partnership with HEI Hotels & Resorts , one of America's leading upscale and luxury hotel management companies. In addition to delivering its guest-centric mobile PMS to five luxury properties, Stayntouch is now a preferred PMS provider for future independent properties and acquisitions.

Founded in 1985, HEI Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest premier independent hotel and resort investment and property management companies in the United States. Focusing on large, upscale and luxury properties in urban, super-suburban and resort locations, HEI embraces both the art and science of property management to maximize value for stakeholders, hoteliers and guests alike. HEI chose Stayntouch because they wanted a strategic partner that could quickly deliver a robust and flexible PMS solution to large-scale luxury properties. They also wanted a PMS that would yield the flexibility to creatively manage and sell their cabana experiences.

Bradley Koch, Chief Technology Officer at HEI commented, "We needed a nimble cloud-based PMS solution that could deliver full functionality for a large and diverse portfolio of premium properties. Stayntouch more than fits the bill: The platform is robust enough to deliver all of the functionality we need, while its intuitive interface and comprehensive integration library is flexible enough to operate in hotels with different operational requirements and brand goals. We were especially impressed with Stayntouch's ability to quickly implement their solution in our properties in under a month, as well as how quickly our hotels' staff were able to pick up and learn the system."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, added, "We are honored that HEI has chosen to partner with Stayntouch to power their independent portfolio with our cloud-native PMS. Our dedicated implementation specialists have consistently deployed our platform to HEI properties in a streamlined and efficient cadence and we look forward to continuing the same level of support excellence throughout the partnership. Our goal is to fully empower HEI to deliver the best experience for its independent properties and their guests."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com.

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns and/or operates over 90 luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States with annual combined revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Accor. Taking a holistic approach to creating value for its investors and employees, HEI sets the highest standards across all aspects of hotel management and operation and focuses on central principles of excellence and continuous improvement. HEI prides itself on some of the highest employee satisfaction scores in the hospitality industry, fuels local economic prosperity by investing in communities and is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability under HEI Loves. To learn more about HEI, please visit www.heihotels.com.

