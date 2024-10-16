Heidi Klum Turns to Butterfinger to Bring Some Crispety Crunchety Fun to Her Iconic Halloween Party

The go-to candy this season shakes up "Adultoween" with Butterfinger-inspired Martinis

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar is teaming up with the Queen of Halloween herself, Heidi Klum, to sponsor her highly anticipated, epic Halloween party in New York City on October 31st.

As one of the Title Sponsors for the 23rd annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party, Butterfinger will provide attendees with fun and tasty ways to enjoy the iconic peanut-buttery and chocolaty bar. Guests can sample Butterfinger bars and sip on the spooky-good Butterfinger inspired cocktail, the Butterfinger-Tini, which was crafted for adults 21+ who are looking to celebrate the holiday with delicious and nostalgic flavors.

"Halloween is my favorite time of the year and what better way to celebrate than by teaming up with an iconic candy bar brand who loves it just as much as I do," said Heidi Klum. "Butterfinger is so yummy and I can't wait for my guests and you at home to enjoy the delicious candy bar this Halloween."

Adult fans who are celebrating Halloween at home or heading to a party with friends can recreate the Butterfinger-Tini themselves. Ingredients include:

2 ounces peanut butter whiskey

1 ounce chocolate syrup

½ ounce Butterscotch Syrup

3 dashes chocolate bitters

1 1/2 ounces cream or non-dairy creamer

To create the Butterfinger-Tini, add all measured ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and double strain into a Butterfinger rimmed martini glass. For the Butterfinger rim, brush a martini glass with peanut butter and roll the rim of the glass in Butterfinger Bits or crushed bars. Finally, sip and enjoy!

"No one throws Halloween parties like Heidi Klum, so we're thrilled to have Butterfinger be a part of this year's celebration," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "Butterfinger has been the go-to candy bar for Halloween, and we're excited to continue giving adults new and fun ways to celebrate Halloween with Butterfinger."

For even more Halloween fun, follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Butterfinger®

Butterfinger® is an iconic American crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar that has been providing one-of-a-kind enjoyment to consumers since 1923. Butterfinger® is available nationwide at mass, grocery, and convenience stores. For additional information, please visit Butterfinger.com and stay connected with Butterfinger on Social (Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

