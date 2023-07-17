Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Partner in the Americas

News provided by

Heidrick & Struggles

17 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner to its executive search business in the Americas in June 2023.

Jimmy Prencipe joined Heidrick & Struggles' Boston office as global leader for the Agribusiness Sector and member of the Industrial and Consumer Markets practices.

With over 15 years of experience in executive search, assessment, and corporate human resources, Jimmy focuses on C-suite, business unit, and senior functional searches for public, family-owned, private equity, and venture capital organizations. Previously, he led people operations at Tyson Foods. Prior to that, he worked in the industrial practice of a global executive search firm and in executive recruiting at Walmart.

"With his extensive experience in the Consumer, Industrial, and Agribusiness sectors, Jimmy has a deep understanding of the market. He offers our clients the talent solutions required to enhance their performance, growth, and culture in today's competitive, uncertain business and economic environments," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings and in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization team acceleration, culture shaping, and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Bianca Wilson
[email protected] 

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Also from this source

Heidrick & Struggles' Annual CISO Survey Reveals AI and Machine Learning Pose the Most Significant Cyber Risks, While Stress Levels Reach New Heights

La encuesta anual de CISO de Heidrick & Struggles revela que la IA y el aprendizaje automático plantean los riesgos cibernéticos más significativos, mientras que los niveles de estrés alcanzan nuevas alturas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.