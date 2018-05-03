Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally

CHICAGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, has added six new partners and principals to Executive Search across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"We continue to add exceptional people to our team of Executive Search consultants to better serve our clients around the globe," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles. "Our expertise is in strong demand as clients' need to acquire and develop exceptional talent is greater than ever across all sectors of the economy."

Europe: Rafael Paravicini, Partner (Zurich)

Paravicini rejoins Heidrick & Struggles to lead the firm's Global Technology & Services, Industrial and Financial Officers practices in Switzerland , having worked for the firm from 2000 to 2010.

North America: Anne Rockey, Partner (Chicago); Jeffrey Mollica, Principal (Philadelphia), Doug Orr, Principal (Houston) and Jennifer Wilson, Principal (Dallas)

Rockey joins the Consumer Markets Practice, having previously spent 17 years at leading advertising firm Leo Burnett, where she built deep relationships with a number of global brands.

Mollica joins the Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice with expertise in medical device sales and marketing, and an extensive background in business development and management.

Orr joins the Industrial Practice with a special focus on both public companies and private equity-backed organizations in the energy sector and industrial companies broadly.

Wilson joins the Human Resources Officers Practice, focusing on the pharmaceutical & life sciences, consumer products, and professional services sectors.

Asia Pacific: Cheryl Chen, Principal (Shanghai)

Chen joins the Consumer Markets Practice with over 20 years of expertise within the consumer sector, including over eight years in the executive search industry.

About Heidrick & Struggles:

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm serves as a trusted advisor, providing integrated leadership solutions and helping its clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. www.heidrick.com.



Media Contact:

Alex Brown - +1 312.496.1871

abrown@heidrick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-adds-six-executive-search-consultants-globally-300641805.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

Related Links

http://www.heidrick.com

