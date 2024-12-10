Heidrick & Struggles Expands Climate & Sustainability Practice to Help Clients Accelerate Progress Globally

The expansion combines decades of experience across the firm and includes four new hires in Europe to bolster global sustainability offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a leading provider of global leadership and talent solutions, has expanded its global Climate & Sustainability Practice. This dedicated practice, led by Scott Atkinson, Partner & Global Head of Climate & Sustainability Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, helps businesses tackle climate challenges and achieve sustainability goals.

"Accelerating sustainability is a complex undertaking that requires having the right leadership and resources in place," said Jenni Hibbert, global managing partner, Go-To-Market, and regional leader of Europe & Africa. "We already have a proven track record of helping our clients achieve that—whether through executive placements or consulting and advisory. The addition of new leaders in Europe bolsters our capabilities even further to assist clients around the world as they navigate climate risk and create a more sustainable future."

In addition to unifying talent and expertise across the firm, Heidrick & Struggles hired four new leaders to strengthen our work in Europe and beyond. Uroš Zver, Rafe Jackson, and William Gibbs will play a pivotal role in advancing our Global Technology and Climate & Sustainability Practices, supporting high-growth climate tech ventures as well as established companies in their decarbonization efforts. Additionally, with a background in venture and growth equity, Edmund Thomson Jones will help accelerate the growth of our Venture Capital Practice. These four leaders come to Heidrick from True, a leading global search firm specializing in the venture and growth space.

"Alongside our existing team of consultants, our four new partners further strengthen our ability to support premier organizations across the public and private capital sectors," said Scott Atkinson. "We help our clients solve today's most critical global challenges and unlock business value creation opportunities in the process. With COP30 approaching next year and the demand for global executive talent rising, our clients benefit from our growing international expertise in executive search and consulting, giving them a competitive edge on a planetary scale."

To learn more about Heidrick & Struggles' Climate & Sustainability Practice, insights, and capabilities, see our website: https://www.heidrick.com/en/industries/sustainability.

