Heidrick & Struggles Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice Partner Charles Moore Joins New York Office

CHICAGO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, announces Charles Moore, Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences, will be joining the New York office from Singapore to better meet client demands in one of the firm's core markets.

"New York and the East Coast continues to be a major hub in the healthcare industry, and we look forward to Charles bringing his global perspective and professional expertise to this region," said John Mitchell, Global Managing Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice at Heidrick & Struggles.

Upon joining Heidrick & Struggles' London office in 1994, Moore has focused on executive search for c-level and non-executive director roles in the biopharma, medical devices and medical diagnostics sectors, as well as leadership advisory services. He then relocated to the Singapore office, where he built the firm's Asia Pacific Heathcare and Life Sciences business across 13 offices. Moore and his team was instrumental in landing regional leaders for organizations including large-scale, global biopharmaceutical, medical technology and healthcare R&D companies.

"With many of our core Heidrick Consulting colleagues in the New York office, relocating will allow me to better collaborate and bring our full suite of executive search and leadership advisory services to our healthcare clients as they face massive disruption and transformation," said Moore. "I look forward to taking on a new challenge and further rounding out my global experience."

Previously, Moore served in multiple leadership roles at Heidrick & Struggles, having served as the global lead for the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice, Partner in Charge for Singapore and chairman of the firm's Quality Council.

