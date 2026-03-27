Heightened Buyer Demand Drives Strategic Exit Planning Among Early Education Business Owners

Nation's leading early education transaction advisor reports that more operators are preparing earlier for sales or leadership transitions in response to market activity

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heightened interest in childcare as a critical priority for families, employers, and the broader economy has translated into growing demand for early childhood education (ECE) centers among buyers and investors. According to HINGE Early Education Advisors — the nation's leader in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate — this activity is prompting early education business owners to take a more proactive approach to exit planning.

HINGE’s Transaction Advisors, Financial Analysts, Diligence Managers, and Marketing team are dedicated to helping early education owners build stronger schools and create powerful exits.

"Running a childcare business is incredibly demanding, and for many owners, succession planning often takes a back seat to day-to-day operations," says Kathy Ligon, Founder & CEO of HINGE Advisors. "However, with a market full of opportunity, we're seeing more ECE owners across the country planning ahead to help ensure their transitions are as successful as possible."

ECE Market Conditions Encourage Earlier Planning

The current early education transaction environment is being shaped by strong and sustained buyer demand from strategic operators looking to expand and financial investors focused on long-term growth. These conditions have created a favorable landscape for owners of well-prepared schools, who — when guided by experienced advisors — can benefit from increased market competition and greater leverage in negotiating favorable deal structures.

Exit Planning Tips for Childcare Owners

Exit planning for early education business owners involves more than just timing the market. Drawing on more than two decades of experience guiding childcare owners through sales and leadership transitions, HINGE Advisors recommends that owners focus on seven core areas to plan for a sale now or years in the future.

Know Your Value

Understanding the financial value of your school is a critical first step in any exit strategy. A comprehensive ECE-specific valuation can help you identify where your business stands in the current market, highlight strengths that may enhance value, and uncover areas for improvement. With a clear picture of your value, you can make more informed decisions about timing, positioning, and the type of transaction that best aligns with your goals.



Build Accurate, Defensible Financials

Ensure your financial statements and enrollment data are accurate, consistent, and up to date. Buyers rely heavily on clear, reliable reporting, which directly impacts valuation, due diligence, and overall confidence in a school.



Strengthen Your Leadership Structure

Build a leadership team that can operate the business without relying on you day-to-day. Clearly defined roles and responsibilities not only support continuity but also make your organization more attractive to buyers and better positioned to command more competitive offers.



Standardize Operations for Consistency and Scale

Implement consistent processes, whether across multiple locations or within a single center. Standardization in staffing, curriculum, and the parent experience signals operational maturity and supports higher valuations.



Optimize Enrollment and Occupancy

Focus on maintaining stable enrollment levels and operating within the 75-100% occupancy range. Occupancy is a key driver of revenue and profitability, enhancing both growth potential and exit readiness.



Evaluate Your Real Estate Strategy

Real estate plays a critical role in transaction negotiations. Take time to assess your ownership structure or lease terms and property conditions — and develop a strategy to position your real estate as a value driver.



Engage an Experienced Transaction Advisor

Selling your school involves complex financial, operational, and market considerations. An experienced transaction advisor who represents early education sellers exclusively can help you understand the true market value of your school and associated real estate, get in front of qualified buyers confidentially, manage negotiations and due diligence, and guide you through closing.

"Owners who begin planning early are actively building more valuable and resilient schools," shares Alec Ligon, Transaction Team Leader at HINGE Advisors. "This preparation leads to better operational performance today and significantly stronger outcomes in the future."

Additional Resources for Early Education Business Owners

To support early education business owners at every stage of the exit planning process, HINGE Advisors offers a range of tools and educational resources.

VALUE Workshop for Early Education Owners — An expert-led valuation and exit planning workshop that provides personalized guidance, strategies for maximizing value, and proprietary insights into key selling considerations

— An expert-led valuation and exit planning workshop that provides personalized guidance, strategies for maximizing value, and proprietary insights into key selling considerations Childcare Seller's Market Webinar Series — Free monthly webinars featuring practical strategies for early education owners who are ready to sell, unlock capital for investment, or plan ahead for a future exit

— Free monthly webinars featuring practical strategies for early education owners who are ready to sell, unlock capital for investment, or plan ahead for a future exit Educational Tips, Tricks & Trends — Regularly published insights and guidance on topics such as succession planning, market conditions, industry buyers, recent school sales, and more

To learn more about how HINGE Advisors supports early education business owners or to contact an advisor confidentially, visit hingeadvisors.com.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains the industry's largest network of qualified early education buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors