HINGE Early Education Advisors to Present Strategic Growth and Exit Planning Insights at AELL 42nd Annual National Conference

Top industry experts share guidance on financial health, real estate strategy, and exit readiness for early education business owners

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As early education providers across the country face rising costs, increased operational complexity, and heightened buyer interest, many owners are seeking strategies to strengthen financial performance and pursue new opportunities.

Industry experts from HINGE Early Education Advisors — the nation's leader in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate — will address these topics at the Association for Early Learning Leaders' 42nd Annual National Conference held April 14-17, 2026, in Reno, Nevada.

HINGE Advisors’ Kathy Ligon, pictured here, will be joined by colleagues Mike Pepper and Kathe Petchel to lead key educational sessions at AELL’s Annual National Conference.

"Early education owners are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape, but time-tested strategies remain the foundation for growth and success," says HINGE Founder & CEO Kathy Ligon. "Our team has been analyzing and advising top-performing schools for decades. We know what works, what doesn't, and what owners should focus on today in order to meet their long-term goals."

Expert Sessions from HINGE Advisors

HINGE Advisors will share its expertise through three educational sessions at the event, each designed to provide actionable guidance for owners looking to grow, strengthen, or sell their schools.

Leveraging Real Estate for Business Growth

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

HINGE Transaction Advisor Mike Pepper will discuss how strategic real estate decisions can support long-term expansion. Attendees will learn practical approaches for leveraging real estate to build wealth, grow a childcare business, and maximize a property's investment potential.



HINGE Transaction Advisor Mike Pepper will discuss how strategic real estate decisions can support long-term expansion. Attendees will learn practical approaches for leveraging real estate to build wealth, grow a childcare business, and maximize a property's investment potential. Scaling with Purpose: The Five Pillars of Financial Health in Early Education

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

HINGE Founder & CEO Kathy Ligon will explore the foundational elements that support sustainable growth for early education organizations. This session will outline a proven framework built on five pillars of financial health that help operators sidestep unnecessary risk and scale with intention.



HINGE Founder & CEO Kathy Ligon will explore the foundational elements that support sustainable growth for early education organizations. This session will outline a proven framework built on five pillars of financial health that help operators sidestep unnecessary risk and scale with intention. Poised! Be Ready to Exit When Opportunity Knocks

Friday, April 17, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT

HINGE Owner Success Specialist Kathe Petchel will share insights on how early education owners can prepare their organizations for a successful transition or sale. This session emphasizes operational readiness, leadership continuity, and strategies to maximize business value when exit opportunities arise.

Visit HINGE Advisors at Booth #405

HINGE Advisors will also be exhibiting at Booth #405, where conference attendees can meet the team and learn more about strategies for scaling, financial management, and exit planning. ECE leaders can meet with HINGE experts one-on-one, explore a wide range of specialized business resources, and get the latest updates on BOOST by HINGE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting early childhood educators in times of financial crisis.

"We're committed to helping early education leaders build organizations that are not only successful today, but positioned for long-term impact and value," notes Ligon. "AELL brings together some of the most dedicated leaders in the industry, and we're proud to support them with guidance shaped by deep, real-world experience."

For more information about HINGE Advisors, visit hingeadvisors.com.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains the industry's largest network of qualified early education buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors