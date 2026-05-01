HINGE Early Education Advisors Honored With Two American Business Awards®

Top U.S. childcare transaction advisors recognized for industry excellence and advancement

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing out among more than 3,600 nominations, HINGE Early Education Advisors — the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses — has earned two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, including a Gold honor for its work advancing the early care and education industry.

HINGE Early Education Advisors earned a Gold honor for its work supporting childcare owners, their teams, and the early education industry at large.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States, recognizing organizations for outstanding performance, innovation, and impact. This year's winners were selected by more than 250 professionals worldwide.

"At HINGE, everything we do is rooted in supporting the people who make early education possible," says Founder & CEO Kathy Ligon. "They are a lifeline for families and the foundation for the next generation, yet their impact is often undervalued. We're proud to stand behind childcare leaders, helping them build stronger schools, create lasting value, and expand their impact in the communities they serve."

Gold Winner: Empowering the Backbone of the Economy

HINGE Advisors was honored with a Gold Stevie Award in the Education & EdTech category for its efforts to elevate early childhood education (ECE), an industry increasingly recognized as essential to families, young children, and the broader economy.

Founded in 2003 to meet the ever-growing needs of early education school owners, HINGE Advisors is the go-to resource for childcare-specific business insight, financial coaching, and growth and selling strategies. This critical work helps ensure early education businesses remain financially and operationally healthy amid a complex array of challenges, enabling them to deliver high-quality offerings and continue serving their communities when their owners are ready to exit.

Beyond its role as a childcare business and real estate transaction advisor, HINGE Advisors advances the industry through a range of unique initiatives, including BOOST by HINGE, a nonprofit supporting ECE teachers through personal financial hardships; LaunchPad, a financial literacy and learn-and-earn savings program for early educators; Leadership Sprints, focused on helping ECE teams thrive at work and at home; and VALUE Workshops, designed to help owners make confident decisions about the future of their schools.

Community Engagement Winner: SHIFT Childcare Leaders Conference

HINGE Advisors was also honored in the Community Engagement Event category for its SHIFT Childcare Leaders Conference. Distinguished by the caliber of leaders it convenes, SHIFT brings together independent childcare owners, multi-site operators, industry service providers, private equity stakeholders, and national childcare brand CEOs in a single collaborative setting. By uniting diverse perspectives from across the early education landscape, SHIFT has become a catalyst for stronger community engagement and shared progress nationwide.

A Growing Spotlight on Early Education

This recognition comes at a time when the importance of early education is gaining increased national attention. As demand for high-quality childcare continues to rise, so does the need for strong, sustainable schools and leaders who can steward them.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact."

To learn more about HINGE Advisors and its award-winning resources for early education business owners, visit hingeadvisors.com.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains the industry's largest network of qualified early education buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors