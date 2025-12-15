Heights Wellness Retreat Accelerates Growth with Multi-Unit Agreement in North Carolina

Local Entrepreneur to Open Two Retreats in Fast-Growing Wake County

Holistic Wellness Franchise Enters the Tar Heel State for the First Time

Newly Rebranded Heights Wellness Retreat Responds to Rising Demand for Holistic Wellness Services

WAKE COUNTY, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its national growth, Heights Wellness Retreat has secured a multi-unit agreement in Raleigh, North Carolina, located in the state's most populous county. These will be the first two Retreats in North Carolina since the October 2024 rebrand from Massage Heights, marking a milestone moment as Heights brings its expanded services to one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Blake and Desi Godwin

Blake and Desi Godwin are leading the expansion of Heights Wellness Retreat into the Raleigh area.

Blake Godwin , a seasoned business executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience, will spearhead Heights' expansion in the Raleigh market alongside his wife, Desi Godwin , who will play an integral role in operations.

With the U.S. wellness industry valued at $2 trillion in 2025, the Godwins see Heights as an opportunity to combine their passion for relationship-building with operational excellence in a booming sector.

The first Retreat will open at 3125 McChesney Hill Loop, Suites 3121 and 3125, in Holly Springs, NC 27540, with plans to secure a second location shortly after.

"My career has been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and Heights Wellness Retreat is the perfect opportunity to bring that same focus to our community through innovative touchless wellness therapies," said Blake. "We're excited to open our Retreats in Holly Springs and provide this transformative experience for every member who walks through our doors."

Heights Wellness Retreat is expanding its offerings with innovative touchless therapies that enhance the path to holistic wellness, including a lymphatic drainage suit, cryotherapy, meditation, red light therapy, and infrared sauna. These services provide members with convenient, personalized options to nurture the body, mind, and spirit, while massage therapy remains the core service and foundation of the Heights experience.

Why North Carolina?

Strong Economy: Heights is debuting in North Carolina at a time when it is the second-best state in the U.S. for franchise growth, as well as a top state for business according to CNBC.

Heights is debuting in North Carolina at a time when it is the second-best state in the U.S. for franchise growth, as well as a top state for business according to CNBC. Population Boom: Since 2020, North Carolina has added to its population, making it one of the fastest-growing states. Wake County is among the fastest-growing counties in nation.

Since 2020, North Carolina has added to its population, making it one of the fastest-growing states. Wake County is among the fastest-growing counties in nation. Young Generation Growth: North Carolina ranks #6 in the U.S. for the growth in its young population. With Gen Z and millennials driving demand for wellness services, this expansion brings tailored wellness offerings to a rapidly growing demographic.

"North Carolina has been a prime target for us, and I'm excited for Blake and Desi to lead our expansion there," said Shane Evans, Founder and CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. "Their expertise, passion for the customer experience, and commitment to community reflect our mission of holistic wellness, making them ideal ambassadors for our brand in this vibrant market."

With the global wellness industry projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, the brand is primed for continued success. The Heights leadership team has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide so that more communities across the U.S. have access to holistic wellness services.

Heights Wellness Retreat is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about the brand's franchise opportunities, visit heightswellnessretreatfranchise.com.

About Heights Wellness Retreat

What started as a massage franchise in 2004 has evolved into a holistic approach to wellness that helps empower the unstoppable to elevate their every day. Heights Wellness Retreat offers a suite of innovative services including cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage, and more, but massage and facials remain at its core. The wellness franchise has more than 100 locations and counting across the U.S. and Canada.

