Heights Wellness Retreat Accelerates Next Growth Era with First Franchise Agreement Post-Brand Evolution

Holistic Wellness Franchise Secures Multi-Unit Deal to Expand Los Angeles Presence

The Deal Comes on the Heels of its Recent Brand Evolution Announcement and Unveiling of a New Name

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a significant milestone, Heights Wellness Retreat has secured its first franchise agreement since unveiling its new name and identity. The holistic wellness franchise recently announced a brand evolution to meet the changing needs of consumers and offer services that are all-inclusive to their well-being. This multi-unit agreement deal will introduce three Retreats to the Greater Los Angeles area, strategically positioning the brand to showcase its expanded services and reinforce its commitment to holistic wellness in the nation's second-largest market.

Jacob and Ashley Bustos, a husband-and-wife duo and seasoned entrepreneurs, have joined Heights Wellness Retreat after signing a new franchise agreement.

Making history for Heights Wellness Retreat is husband-and-wife duo, Jacob and Ashley Bustos. The seasoned entrepreneurs bring more than 40 years of combined franchising experience, all within the QSR food sector. Jacob's entrepreneurial journey started as a teenager when he became the manager of a McDonald's before turning 18, and he later held leadership roles in nationally-recognized fast casual brands. While Ashley began her career in hospitality at the House of Blues in San Diego, she has since taken on management roles for various food brands by handling recruitment, day-to-day operations, and marketing.

Under the new brand identity, the Bustos' Heights Wellness Retreat locations will expand beyond the core offering of massage therapy to deliver personalized services that combine physical, mental, and emotional wellness practices.

"Ashley and I are thrilled to be part of this new brand era and as the first official franchisees of Heights Wellness Retreat," said Jacob. "After the leadership team announce the evolved brand and spoke on the future vision, we knew this is something we wanted to be a part of. From embracing cutting-edge technology to offering unique therapies, the brand's approach to innovation is what truly positions Heights as a leader in the health and wellness space."

Through the brand transformation, Heights Wellness Retreat is implementing a number of touchless therapies such as lymphatic drainage, meditation, red light therapy and salt therapy that will offer consumers a new level of convenience to achieve holistic wellness. By providing these personalized wellness experiences, consumers will have the opportunity to nurture their body, mind, and spirit.

"This is a pivotal time for the brand, and Jacob and Ashley are the ideal ambassadors for introducing the world to Heights Wellness Retreat," said Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. "They embody a deep passion and unwavering commitment to the wellness of others, and believe in the healing power of touch. We are thrilled to welcome them into our family and expand our impact within the franchise and wellness industries."

With the evolution to Heights Wellness Retreat and the global wellness industry projected to reach $8.7 trillion by 2027, the brand is primed for continued success. The Heights leadership team has identified key target growth markets and has prime territories available nationwide so that more communities across the U.S. have access to holistic wellness services.

Heights Wellness Retreat is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about the brand's franchise opportunities, visit www.massageheightsfranchise.com .

About Heights Wellness Retreat

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Heights Wellness Retreat, formerly Massage Heights, is a holistic wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

