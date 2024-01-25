Heike Schirmer joins Yogi, the Leading Consumer Products Insights Platform, as CPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogi, one of the leading software platforms for consumer insights in the CPG space, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Heike Schirmer as Chief Product Officer at Yogi. With more than 15 years of experience developing product strategies and leading teams at companies that include Amazon and McKinsey, Heike is bringing a proven record of developing products from concept to launch and driving their adoption. In this newly created role Heike will become part of Yogi's executive team, joining the two founders Gautam Kanumuru and Chad Becker.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Heike join the team and define the next wave of product evolution at Yogi as we are experiencing a technological breakthrough in the area of consumer insights. Heike's experience in scaling products and teams will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap." said Gautam Kanumuru, CEO of Yogi.

Yogi closed its Series A Round in November 2023 where it raised $10M led by Blueprint Equity, with participation from existing investors ScOp Venture Capital, RTP Global, Data Point Capital, Remarkable Ventures, and Jaffray Woodriff (press release). Yogi will use the additional cash to enhance product functionality, elevate client support, and accelerate growth.

"Yogi has built a powerful analytics platform that allows brands to understand their customers' feedback in a synthesized and actionable way. It has gained the trust of renowned brands and proven its value across a wide range of consumer goods. I am excited to become a part of the company during this pivotal stage in its growth journey and to lead the next phase of its product offerings." said Heike Schirmer, Chief Product Officer at Yogi.

Dr. Heike Schirmer is an accomplished tech and product leader with a passion for bringing software ideas from concept to launch to scale. Most recently, Heike served as Director for Alexa's Knowledge Graph at Amazon where she was at the forefront of revolutionizing human-computer interactions through the power of Alexa. Her focus was on making Alexa more natural and helpful by combining machine learning with structured data to answer millions of customer queries worldwide every day. Heike came to Amazon via the acquisition of Graphiq, a data aggregation company, where Heike was Director of Product leading product strategy for its enterprise SaaS offering. Prior to Amazon and Graphiq, Heike worked at McKinsey & Company in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Munich where she consulted tech and public sector clients on organizational and strategic topics. Heike holds a Master's Degree in Physics from the Technical University Munich and a PhD in Social Entrepreneurship from the Free University Berlin.

About Yogi: Yogi is a comprehensive customer insights platform enabling consumer goods companies to gain deeper visibility into consumer feedback, sentiment, and voice. By aggregating and analyzing product review data with AI, Yogi helps product development, customer insights, and marketing teams understand previously inaccessible, nuanced themes across disparate review data sources. Trusted by leading enterprises like Microsoft, Church & Dwight, and Nestle, Yogi serves brands across various product categories. To learn more about Yogi, please visit www.meetyogi.com

