Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys in Houston Secure Texas Super Lawyers Honors

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

18 Sep, 2023, 11:14 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have earned selections on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list for their distinguished work in intellectual property litigation and antitrust litigation. Founding partner and managing director Michael Heim also was named one of the Top 100 attorneys in Houston for the fourth time. 

Firm partners Leslie Payne, Russell Chorush, and Eric Enger join Mr. Heim on the list for their intellectual property work, with Mr. Chorush earning additional recognition for antitrust litigation. All the honorees are perennially ranked on the Super Lawyers list: Mr. Chorush and Mr. Enger for five straight years; Mr. Payne for 11 years; and Mr. Heim for 20 consecutive years.

Thomson Reuters creates the annual Super Lawyers list with multiple stages of independent research and peer nominations and evaluations. No more than 5 percent of all Texas attorneys make the final list. 

This is the latest recognition for Heim Payne & Chorush attorneys, many of whom were singled out for recognition earlier this year by Best Lawyers in America, IAM Patent 1000, and the prestigious Chambers USA rankings.

Last week, Heim, Payne & Chorush helped Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies win a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury awarded the full amount requested by Atlas Global after finding that TP-Link infringed eight of the company's patents to make products sold by such retailers as Costco, Target, Office Depot, and Amazon.com.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

Also from this source

Attorneys from Houston's Susman Godfrey and Heim, Payne & Chorush Help Atlas Global Technologies Win $37.5 Million Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Attorneys from Houston's Susman Godfrey and Heim, Payne & Chorush Help Atlas Global Technologies Win $37.5 Million Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.