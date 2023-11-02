Heim, Payne & Chorush in Houston Earns National Best Law Firms Recognition

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The experienced attorneys at Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have propelled the firm to national and local rankings on the 2024 Best Law Firms list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

Led by name partners Michael Heim, Leslie Payne, and Russell Chorush, Heim, Payne & Chorush is ranked among the nation's top firms for intellectual property and patent litigation and Tier 1 among Houston's best law firms for the same types of cases.

Heim, Payne & Chorush has successfully represented companies and individuals from various industries with significant intellectual property and patent disputes for nearly two decades. The firm is equally known for winning some of the country's biggest antitrust cases involving patents and high-stakes trade secret litigation.

The attorneys at Heim, Payne & Chorush are closing out 2023 with one of the best years in the firm's history. Most recently, the firm helped Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. win a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The four-day trial concluded with jurors awarding the full amount requested by the Heim, Payne & Chorush trial team.

The firm's additional victories this year, among others, include a key ruling denying an attempt to invalidate a client's patented technology covering critical technology used by automakers worldwide and back-to-back-to-back favorable rulings for another client before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit over patents covering protection methods for wireless transmissions.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP