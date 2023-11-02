Heim, Payne & Chorush in Houston Earns National Best Law Firms Recognition

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

02 Nov, 2023, 11:14 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The experienced attorneys at Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have propelled the firm to national and local rankings on the 2024 Best Law Firms list from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

Led by name partners Michael Heim, Leslie Payne, and Russell Chorush, Heim, Payne & Chorush is ranked among the nation's top firms for intellectual property and patent litigation and Tier 1 among Houston's best law firms for the same types of cases.

Heim, Payne & Chorush has successfully represented companies and individuals from various industries with significant intellectual property and patent disputes for nearly two decades. The firm is equally known for winning some of the country's biggest antitrust cases involving patents and high-stakes trade secret litigation.

The attorneys at Heim, Payne & Chorush are closing out 2023 with one of the best years in the firm's history. Most recently, the firm helped Texas-based Atlas Global Technologies Inc. win a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The four-day trial concluded with jurors awarding the full amount requested by the Heim, Payne & Chorush trial team.

The firm's additional victories this year, among others, include a key ruling denying an attempt to invalidate a client's patented technology covering critical technology used by automakers worldwide and back-to-back-to-back favorable rulings for another client before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit over patents covering protection methods for wireless transmissions.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

Also from this source

Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Earn National Trial Lawyer Rankings

A group of attorneys from Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, are recognized for their trial skills in The 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading...

Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys in Houston Secure Texas Super Lawyers Honors

Four attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, have earned selections on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list for their distinguished work in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Patent Law

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.