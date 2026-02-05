HEINEKEN® 0.0 ADDS FLAVOR TO ITS NON-ALCOHOLIC LINEUP WITH TWO NEW OFFERINGS: HEINEKEN 0.0 COLD PRESSED LIME AND NECTARINE JUNIPER

Pioneer in zero-alcohol beer closes the "flavor gap" with new additions that offer great taste for a new era of social moderation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® is expanding its leadership in the non-alcoholic beer category with the launch of two new non-alcoholic flavors—Cold Pressed Lime and Nectarine Juniper—marking the next evolution of the brand's alcohol-free portfolio. Both flavors are double-brewed to remove alcohol and blended with the same ingredients used in Heineken 0.0 to create a balanced fruit flavor that's perfect for any social occasion, whether it be at the bar, the beach or at a BBQ.

Heineken 0.0 Cold Pressed Lime and Nectarine Juniper

As consumers increasingly prioritize a more balanced lifestyle, demand for great-tasting, non-alcoholic beverages continues to grow. According to recent Heineken research, 81% of Americans now embrace non-alcoholic choices in social situations; the 'norm' has officially shifted, and consumers crave even more variety to choose from.

While flavored beers represent 22% of the overall category, the flavored non-alcoholic segment has lagged at 7%– a gap Heineken 0.0 is now closing. Cold Pressed Lime and Nectarine Juniper are the company's first endeavor in the flavored non-alcoholic space and reinforce the brand's continued leadership in the category.

"When we introduced Heineken 0.0, we proved that 'alcohol-free' and 'great taste' can go hand in hand," said Maggie Timoney, CEO of HEINEKEN USA. "Innovation is in our DNA and we see flavors as the next chapter of growth. This subsegment is growing twice as fast as the overall non-alcoholic category; one in three non-alcoholic shoppers also say taste variety is the top reason for their purchase. These new flavors represent the next evolution in our mission to provide even more premium choices for the growing number of people embracing a balanced, social lifestyle."

Featuring Heineken's signature subtle malty and fruity beer notes, both brews showcase the brand's familiar character, now elevated with bold fruit flavors: Heineken 0.0 Cold Pressed Lime delivers a fresh burst of lime and vibrant citrus that's crisp and smooth, and Nectarine Juniper is tropical and fruity with a hint of floral juniper for a more layered experience with subtle complexity. With 0.0% alcohol and just 64 calories, both flavors offer even more moments to enjoy a refreshing brew—no reason needed.

Heineken 0.0 Cold Pressed Lime and Nectarine Juniper are beginning to roll out on retail shelves across the country, including California, Texas and Florida. For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.heineken.com .

