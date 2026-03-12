HEINEKEN® 0.0 UNVEILS FIRST ZERO ALCOHOL, ZERO CALORIE, AND ZERO SUGAR BREW

Pioneer in non-alcoholic beer introduces Heineken 0.0 Ultimate, a new great tasting alcohol-free option for mindful drinkers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® is doubling down on its leadership in the non-alcoholic beer category with the launch of Heineken 0.0 Ultimate: a new alcohol-free brew with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero sugar – just great taste. Following the recent debut of Heineken 0.0 Cold Pressed Lime and Nectarine Juniper, the brand continues to further cement its authority in the non-alcoholic beer space with the first ever zero calorie NA brew in the U.S.

Heineken 0.0 Ultimate

Now more than ever, consumers are refusing to choose between their lifestyle goals and their social lives. Demand for non-alcoholic options that fit into active social moments, from the padel court to a sun-soaked afternoon, is stronger than ever. According to a Brewers Association study, the non-alcoholic beer category has surged in recent years, with U.S. sales rising 159% and volume growing 111% between 2021 and 2025, now accounting for 2.5% of total beer volume.

Driven by younger, health-conscious consumers and "sober curious" trends, interest in zero and lower calorie drink offerings is accelerating. With its zero-calorie and zero-sugar proposition, Heineken 0.0 Ultimate meets this modern need with a premium, great-tasting non-alcoholic brew designed for today's social occasions.

"We pioneered the U.S. non-alcoholic beer category with the launch of Heineken 0.0 in 2019 and are continuing to grow and invest with our newest innovations. With over 13 million cases sold, Heineken® 0.0 proves that offering more choices empowers everyone to elevate their social experiences on their own terms," said Maggie Timoney, CEO of HEINEKEN USA. "Now, we're raising the bar again. Heineken® 0.0 Ultimate is our answer for the consumer who wants even more choice: world-class taste, zero alcohol, zero sugar, and zero calories, so you never have to compromise."

Heineken 0.0 Ultimate features soft fruity notes, harmonized with a delicate malty body, all without alcohol, calories, and sugar. Double-brewed to remove alcohol, it delivers a fresh, balanced taste with a refined mouthfeel and refreshing snap, made for daytime hangs and active moments.

After successfully piloting the brew in 2025, Heineken 0.0 Ultimate is rolling out in select states including NY, DE, RI, PA, NH, CT, ME, MD, TX, FL, LA, OK, WA, OR, VT. For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit www.heineken.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands in the U.S. are Heineken® Original, Heineken® 0.0 – the leading non alc brew, Heineken® Silver – a lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe and more.

Media Contact: M Booth; [email protected]

SOURCE Heineken USA