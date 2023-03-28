Heinemann Appoints Maggie DeMont as General Manager

DeMont to Partner with Heinemann President Matthew Mugo Fields on New Strategic Direction for the Organization

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heinemann announced the appointment of Maggie DeMont as General Manager. In this role, DeMont reports to Heinemann president Matthew Mugo Fields, serving as an essential leader for the company as it focuses on a forward-looking strategy to support teachers and students. DeMont has been instrumental in developing a data-informed plan for Heinemann that will strengthen and diversify the company's resources for educators through continued investment in research-based curricular offerings, a modernized approach to professional learning, innovative new digital tools and a professional books and media arm that offers educators timely content delivered via multimedia platforms.

DeMont, an experienced K-12 business leader, was most recently SVP of Corporate Strategy at HMH, where she held a variety of different roles over the past 10+ years. Prior to HMH, DeMont was in Strategy Consulting as a Principal at the Parthenon Group. She has her MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and began her career in Investment Banking as a Senior Analyst at Chase Securities. DeMont's strategic instinct paired with her deep knowledge of and passion for K-12 education serves Heinemann well in meeting the varied needs of today's educators.

Working with Fields, DeMont will lead a passionate team of employees. She firmly believes that progress begins with the people within an organization and is focused on facilitating collaboration across Heinemann to execute on the company's strategic goals.

"At Heinemann, we are dedicated to serving teachers by providing resources that are proven effective in empowering teacher agency and enabling student-centered learning and engagement. Maggie cares deeply about furthering this mission and understands our authors, customers and culture—having her in this General Manager role will benefit everyone within the organization, our author partners and the teachers and students we serve," said Matthew Mugo Fields, President of Heinemann. "Maggie has hit the ground running, adding great value to the team in helping to create Heinemann's new strategy for the year and building a solid foundation from which to implement that strategy."

"I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for Heinemann and honored to be a part of this strong team, identifying new ways to serve teachers with best-in-class resources and support as they do the important work of educating the next generation," added DeMont. "I'm passionate about our future as we continue to strengthen the portfolio and look forward to partnering with Matthew and the rest of the team at Heinemann as we carve a new path forward."

Established more than 40 years ago as a professional development organization dedicated to teachers, Heinemann remains committed to supporting educators to ensure student success.

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a leading provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers and the modernization of the teaching profession. Visit Heinemann.com to learn more.

