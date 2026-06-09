Helient Delivers New Fully Managed Network Service Powered by Extreme Platform ONE

HADDONFIELD, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helient Technologies, LLC, a leading IT services provider and Microsoft Solutions Partner for legal, healthcare, government, and other security conscious industries, today announced it is now an authorized partner of Extreme Networks, a leader in AI-powered automation for networking. Leveraging Extreme Platform ONE™, the industry's premier all-in-one AI networking platform, Helient will introduce a fully managed multi-vendor bandwidth, switching, wireless, and SD-WAN solution designed to simplify network operations while delivering predictable, reliable performance through a monthly recurring Network as a Service (NaaS) model.

Helient x Extreme Strategic Partnership

Through this partnership, Helient offers organizations a modern, turn-key "subscription-based" approach to networking infrastructure, powered by Extreme Platform ONE. Helient's subscription model offers managed multi-vendor options for bandwidth, switching, wireless, fabric, and SD-WAN, and can include the deployment and maintenance of carrier provided bandwidth, along with monitoring, proactive maintenance, and ongoing support of network hardware. Support for hardware includes repair or replacement as needed, eliminating unexpected expenses and reducing the operational burden on internal IT teams.

"Reliable networking is no longer just an IT requirement, it's a business requirement," said Helient's Chairman & CEO, Brad Bono. "Partnering with Extreme lets us offer an as-a-service model, giving customers flexible, fully managed, cloud-based networking so they can focus on their business while we handle the complexity of network performance, availability, and lifecycle management."

Organizations worldwide and across verticals – including healthcare, hospitality, professional sports, and education – rely on Extreme Platform ONE's AI-powered automation to reduce manual tasks, streamline operations, and minimize network complexity. In addition to offering solutions from Extreme's product portfolio like Extreme's Wi-Fi 7 APs and Extreme Fabric, Helient will leverage Extreme Platform ONE to unify network management and simplify subscriptions, delivering a fully managed, end-to-end network solution for customers. "As organizations across every industry become increasingly dependent on their network to support business-critical operations, they need solutions providers who can deliver exceptional performance, stronger security, and operational simplicity," said Dan Dulac, Vice President of GTM Strategic Programs at Extreme Networks. "By combining Extreme's AI-powered automation with Helient's managed services expertise, organizations can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of operating modern networks while improving agility and resilience. This approach allows customers to stay focused on their core business competencies while Helient manages the day-to-day complexities of network operations, delivering a high-performance, secure, and reliable networking experience they can depend on 24/7."

By combining Extreme's AI-powered networking solutions with Helient's managed services and cloud technology expertise, customers gain a resilient and scalable networking foundation designed for today's hybrid and highly mobile work environments.

About Helient Technologies, LLC

Helient Technologies is a leading IT services provider and Microsoft Solutions Partner with over 15 years of experience in Modern Desktop and Cloud Technology for legal and security-conscious industries. Trusted by Am Law 100 and 200 firms nationwide, Helient connects, configures, and manages modern cloud and hybrid environments, offering comprehensive solutions for M365 and Azure. Their expertise includes modern desktop, systems engineering, networking, telecom, and internet services, helping businesses stay secure and competitive. For more information about Helient, please visit www.helient.com.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC