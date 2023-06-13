Heligenics Unveils A First-Of-Its-Kind Precision Prescription Test For Breast Cancer Therapeutics

News provided by

Heligenics, Inc

13 Jun, 2023, 15:17 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heligenics, a cutting-edge biotech company, announces a first-of-its-kind precision genetic test to select among drugs to treat breast cancer.

There are multiple drugs available to treat breast cancer. Most patients become drug resistant, meaning that the cancer cells aren't responding to the drug that is usually able to kill or weaken them.

Continue Reading
The example shows potential treatment options for cancer with Her2 variants. The decision tree is based on Her2 variants for susceptibility and resistance to three drugs: LAP, Tykerb (laptinab); NER, Nerlynx (neratinib); TUC, Tukysa (tucatinib).
The example shows potential treatment options for cancer with Her2 variants. The decision tree is based on Her2 variants for susceptibility and resistance to three drugs: LAP, Tykerb (laptinab); NER, Nerlynx (neratinib); TUC, Tukysa (tucatinib).

Although many patients eventually die from acquiring resistance to a drug, there is no systematic approach to identifying the variants that cause target-derived drug resistance. There are over 10,000 potential mutations in a cancer gene and we have no idea which ones produce resistance. It would be great if we could match the therapy to the genetics of the tumor, but as of today there is little rationale for choosing among drugs. Heligenics revolutionized selection of the right drug with its first-of-its-kind genetic test for breast cancer that chooses among 3 FDA-approved drugs.

Using our proprietary GigaAssay technology we can rapidly determine which of the 10,000s of mutants would make a breast cancer patient susceptible to a drug they would want to take. Heligenics also identifies which of these variants produced resistance to the drug. Heligenics has started with 3 breast cancer drugs called Tykerb™, Tukysa™, and Nerlynx™. This will transform analysis of biopsies to create a data-driven approach to treatment. 

Dr. Jerome Rotter, a board member of Heligenics and Director of Translational Genomics and Population Sciences at the Lundquist Institute / Harbor-UCLA said, "This test is a great example of the future of personalized drug therapy."

Heligenics is looking for commercial partners that can run a prospective trial, gain FDA approval and bring this test to market to save lives. For more information contact Martin Schiller at https://www.heligenics.com/contact or (860) 977-5962.

Heligenics is a biotech company based in Las Vegas, NV specializing in functional genomics research and services. Their expertise lies in understanding the effects of genetic variations on gene function, disease development, and drug response. They provide comprehensive genomic solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as healthcare providers, advancing personalized medicine and precision therapeutics. With innovative approaches and proprietary technologies, Heligenics constructs large variant libraries and develops cell-based GigaAssays to comprehensively assess gene function. They offer custom services in drug development and molecular diagnostics, helping clients identify drug targets, optimize candidates, resolve diagnostic challenges, and advance precision medicine. Heligenics is a trusted leader in functional genomics research.

SOURCE Heligenics, Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.