Heligenics Unveils A First-Of-Its-Kind Precision Prescription Test For Breast Cancer Therapeutics

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heligenics, a cutting-edge biotech company, announces a first-of-its-kind precision genetic test to select among drugs to treat breast cancer.

There are multiple drugs available to treat breast cancer. Most patients become drug resistant, meaning that the cancer cells aren't responding to the drug that is usually able to kill or weaken them.

This will transform analysis of biopsies to create a data-driven approach to treatment. Tweet this The example shows potential treatment options for cancer with Her2 variants. The decision tree is based on Her2 variants for susceptibility and resistance to three drugs: LAP, Tykerb (laptinab); NER, Nerlynx (neratinib); TUC, Tukysa (tucatinib).

Although many patients eventually die from acquiring resistance to a drug, there is no systematic approach to identifying the variants that cause target-derived drug resistance. There are over 10,000 potential mutations in a cancer gene and we have no idea which ones produce resistance. It would be great if we could match the therapy to the genetics of the tumor, but as of today there is little rationale for choosing among drugs. Heligenics revolutionized selection of the right drug with its first-of-its-kind genetic test for breast cancer that chooses among 3 FDA-approved drugs.

Using our proprietary GigaAssay technology we can rapidly determine which of the 10,000s of mutants would make a breast cancer patient susceptible to a drug they would want to take. Heligenics also identifies which of these variants produced resistance to the drug. Heligenics has started with 3 breast cancer drugs called Tykerb™, Tukysa™, and Nerlynx™. This will transform analysis of biopsies to create a data-driven approach to treatment.

Dr. Jerome Rotter, a board member of Heligenics and Director of Translational Genomics and Population Sciences at the Lundquist Institute / Harbor-UCLA said, "This test is a great example of the future of personalized drug therapy."

Heligenics is looking for commercial partners that can run a prospective trial, gain FDA approval and bring this test to market to save lives. For more information contact Martin Schiller at https://www.heligenics.com/contact or (860) 977-5962.

Heligenics is a biotech company based in Las Vegas, NV specializing in functional genomics research and services. Their expertise lies in understanding the effects of genetic variations on gene function, disease development, and drug response. They provide comprehensive genomic solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as healthcare providers, advancing personalized medicine and precision therapeutics. With innovative approaches and proprietary technologies, Heligenics constructs large variant libraries and develops cell-based GigaAssays to comprehensively assess gene function. They offer custom services in drug development and molecular diagnostics, helping clients identify drug targets, optimize candidates, resolve diagnostic challenges, and advance precision medicine. Heligenics is a trusted leader in functional genomics research.

