Helio Genomics to Make HelioLiver™ Cancer Test Accessible to Quest Diagnostics' Providers

Quest's Infrastructure to Enable Access to HelioLiver™, an AI-Powered, Blood-Based Test for Early Detection of Liver Cancer

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, an AI-powered TechBio company focused on early cancer detection, today announced an agreement with Quest Diagnostics, a leading provider of diagnostic information services, to make HelioLiver™, Helio Genomics' innovative blood-based early detection test for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), widely available to physicians and patients through Quest's extensive U.S. network. The test aims to help power earlier intervention in patients who are at risk of developing HCC, the most common primary liver cancer. Starting in April, any healthcare provider with a Quest account will be able to order the test.

Quest Diagnostics

HelioLiver™ is designed to fit into routine liver cancer surveillance with a simple blood draw. By integrating cell-free DNA methylation patterns, protein biomarkers, and patient demographics using a proprietary AI algorithm, HelioLiver™ aims to provide an additional source of risk and disease signal at an early stage, even when ultrasound findings may be limited or not yet definitive.

"This agreement with Quest Diagnostics is an important step in our mission to democratize early cancer detection," said Dr. Bharat Tewarie, CEO of Helio Genomics. "By harnessing Quest's vast scale and infrastructure, our goal is to expand access to tools that physicians can use to aid detection of liver cancer at its most treatable stage, ultimately driving better patient outcomes and redefining survivorship in oncology."

The HelioLiver™ test addresses critical gaps in current methods, offering superior sensitivity to ultrasound for early-stage detection in high-risk individuals 1,2,3, such as those with cirrhosis or hepatitis B. (Current AASLD guidelines recommend that these patients undergo routine testing every six months) Under the agreement, Quest's provider clients will be able to directly access HelioLiver through their existing Quest account and electronic health record (EHR) and utilize Quest's approximately 7,700 patient service centers and in-office phlebotomists in the U.S. Helio will continue to perform HelioLiver testing at its laboratory in West Lafayette, In.

"Liver cancer represents a growing public health imperative, and our collaboration with Helio Genomics underscores our belief in the potential of liquid biopsy to aid early detection of cancer," said Asia Chang, vice president and general manager of Oncology, Quest Diagnostics. "Through this arrangement, Helio Genomics will be able to use Quest's scale to reach more patients and their care teams."

Liver cancer is emerging as a silent epidemic in the U.S., often going undetected until advanced stages due to the absence of early symptoms. It ranks among the fastest-rising causes of cancer-related deaths, with incidence rates tripling and mortality doubling since 1980 4. When identified early, the five-year survival rate soars to 70 percent 5. Eighty to ninety percent of eligible adults skip recommended ultrasounds due to inconvenience, access issues, or other barriers 1,6. HelioLiver™ overcomes these challenges with its blood-based approach, facilitating early detection when curative treatments are most effective. The test is now commercially available nationwide from Helio Genomics.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial-stage, AI-driven TechBio company revolutionizing diagnostics for early cancer detection and minimal residual disease monitoring. Its advanced multi-analyte blood-based platform harnesses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers, enabling clinicians and patients to respond decisively against cancer. For more information, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, [email protected], (360) 509-9527

About HelioLiver™

HelioLiver™ is a blood-based test for early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. By combining cell-free DNA methylation patterns, protein biomarkers, and patient demographics using a proprietary AI algorithm. In a prospective clinical study it outperformed traditional ultrasound in identifying small tumors in high-risk patients. 2,3 This simple blood draw addresses screening barriers, boosting early detection rates, and improving outcomes for Individuals with risk factors for liver cancer, including Liver cirrhosis (from Hepatitis B, C, alcohol, obesity, MASLD, and Chronic Hepatitis B infection.) Clinically validated in multicenter studies involving thousands of patients, Helio Genomics is expanding its commercial footprint to combat this pressing health challenge.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, we help reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, empower healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three American adults each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

1 Barriers to Surveillance for Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Multicenter Cohort

2 DDW - CLiMB: A prospective, blinded, multicenter US based study evaluating a multi-analyte blood-based test for detecting HCC in patients with liver cirrhosis

3 AGA - CLiMB: A Prospective, blinded, multicenter US based study evaluating a multi-analyte blood-based test for detecting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients with liver cirrhosis

4 American Cancer Society Report Liver Cancer, Fastest-Growing Cause of Cancer Death in the U.S.

5 Up-To-Date.com: Clinical features and diagnosis of HCC

6 Independence Blue Cross - Independence helps to get more at-risk members screened for liver cancer

SOURCE Helio Genomics