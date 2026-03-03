Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Expands to Indianapolis, Bringing Decades of Expertise in Healing Homes to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, a premier name in residential structural integrity since 1987, is proud to announce its official expansion into the Indianapolis market. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, Helitech is bringing its deep technical knowledge and best-in-class solutions to homeowners across Central Indiana.

The new Indianapolis location will provide comprehensive solutions for basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, foundation repair, and concrete leveling. This expansion marks a significant milestone as Helitech brings its award-winning service to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the Midwest.

A Legacy of Healing Homes

Since its inception, Helitech has been defined by more than just repairs; it has been defined by the mission of healing homes. Understanding that a home is a family's most significant investment, Helitech combines time-tested techniques with modern innovation to solve the root causes of structural issues.

"We don't just fix cracks; we restore the health and safety of the home," said Brett Campbell, President of Helitech. "Our history is built on the belief that every home deserves a solid foundation. We are thrilled to bring the proven solutions for healing homes to the families of Indianapolis."

Deep Knowledge for the Indianapolis Market

Indianapolis homeowners face unique challenges due to the region's specific soil composition and seasonal weather patterns. Helitech's decades of experience in the Midwest provides them with an unmatched understanding of how local clay soils and freeze-thaw cycles impact foundations.

"Indianapolis homeowners take immense pride in their properties, but the local geology can be tough on the structure of homes," Campbell added. "Our team brings a level of diagnostic knowledge that only comes from decades in the field. We are applying nearly 40 years of proven science to protect Indianapolis homes."

Built on Integrity and Ethics

Helitech's reputation is backed by nine Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Business Ethics. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to transparency, honest assessments, and long-term solutions rather than quick fixes. Every Helitech project is designed for the specific needs of the individual structure, ensuring lasting peace of mind for the homeowner.

With the opening of the Indianapolis office, Helitech continues its mission across nine states, maintaining the personalized touch of a family-owned business while delivering industry-leading structural solutions.

Contact Information To learn more about Helitech's services in Central Indiana or to schedule a free, no-obligation inspection, visit helitechonline.com/service-areas/indianapolis.

Join the Team As Helitech grows in the Indianapolis region, the company is actively seeking dedicated individuals to join its mission. Explore career opportunities at helitechonline.com/careers.

About Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally owned specialty contractor serving Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Focused on faith, family, and excellence, Helitech has been "healing homes" since 1987. As an A+ Rated, BBB-accredited multi-year Torch Award winner, Helitech remains a leader in waterproofing and structural repair, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of its customers and team members.

Media Contact: Lisa Clark 618-977-2462 [email protected]

