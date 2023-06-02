Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Receives Its 7th BBB Torch Award

Helitech Quad Cities Wins BBB 2023 Torch Award for Ethics

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair, a family-owned and operated provider of waterproofing and foundation repair solutions, is proud to announce the procurement of the 2023 Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau for Iowa, Quad Cities, and Siouxland Region. This esteemed accolade recognizes Helitech's steadfast commitment to ethical business practices and its ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity within the industry.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is bestowed upon companies that consistently exhibit ethical behavior, transparency, and integrity in their business operations. The Award serves as a symbol of excellence and inspiration to other organizations to uphold similar ethical standards. Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair's receipt of this prestigious award further secures its position as a leader in the industry, consistently surpassing customer expectations and exemplifying ethical business practices.

"We are delighted to receive the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Quad Cities area," said Brett Campbell, Executive Vice President at Helitech. "At Helitech, we have always prioritized ethical conduct and strived to foster trust with our customers, employees, and community because we believe homes are where life happens, and therefore they deserve the best care and service. We are honored to receive this award as it validates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of honesty, fairness, and accountability. No other company in our industry has received seven BBB Torch Awards to date, and we are immensely proud of our team's efforts and the values we uphold."

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics reinforces Helitech's dedication to providing exceptional waterproofing and foundation repair services while adhering to the utmost integrity in all aspects of its operations. Bolstered by a wealth of experience spanning over 35 years, Helitech has established a reputation for delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service to homeowners and businesses alike across Illinois, Missouri, and Western Kentucky.

Ethical practices are the foundation upon which Helitech operates. Grounded in faith and family first, the company believes that commitment to servant leadership and ethical standards differentiates both its internal work culture and exceptional customer experience.

As a BBB Torch Award for Ethics recipient, Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair remains committed to upholding its ethical standards and continuously improving its services. The company firmly believes that by maintaining integrity and accountability, it can continue to earn the trust of its customers and provide them with the peace of mind they deserve.

For more information about Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair or to heal your home with Helitech's award-winning services, visit helitechonline.com .

About Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

Helitech is a family, locally-owned specialty contractor that provides waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services to homeowners across a four state region in Illinois, Missouri, Eastern Iowa, and Western Kentucky. Services include basement waterproofing and crawl space encapsulation, crawl space waterproofing, complete foundation repair – piering, bowing wall repair, wall anchoring, and crack repair, as well as concrete leveling and mud jacking, dehumidifiers, sump pumps, and yard drainage.

Contact: Kelcie Reed

Helitech Waterproofing and Foundation Repair Marketing Assistant

618-213-8577

[email protected]

SOURCE Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair