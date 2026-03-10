Helix Bar Review by AccessLex Introduces Helix NextGen, Comprehensive Bar Prep for the NextGen UBE

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Bar Review by AccessLex® is pleased to announce the launch of Helix NextGen – high-impact bar preparation for the NextGen Uniform Bar Exam (NextGen UBE).

Open now, five months ahead of the first administration of the NextGen UBE in July, Helix NextGen builds on the Company's student-first approach to bar review, prioritizing efficient and effective preparation built around a deep understanding of bar studier experience. Helix NextGen strengthens the foundational skills required for bar passage through an emphasis on active learning, rigorous practice, confidence-building, and personal support.

"The true measure of any bar prep program is how responsibly it equips students for arguably the most important exam of their lives. With Helix NextGen, we've built on years of student-focused design and learning innovation to create the most personalized and closely aligned experience for the new test," said Cynthia Cassity, Chief Operating Officer at Helix Bar Review and Senior Vice President at AccessLex Institute®. "What will distinguish bar prep providers moving forward isn't history or legacy – but investing in students' journeys, instilling strategy and confidence along the way, and providing thorough preparation to help drive their success. Every aspect of Helix NextGen was developed with these responsibilities at its core."

Expertly Designed

Created by the bar review experts at nonprofit AccessLex Institute, the organization selected by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) to co-develop official practice materials for the exam, Helix NextGen is purpose-built for unmatched alignment with the NextGen UBE. The program leverages evidence-based learning and personalized study to develop the test-taking strategies essential for success on the new exam.

Highlights of Helix NextGen

Modern Course Design – Content delivered in focused, digestible segments to support retention without cognitive overload.

– Content delivered in focused, digestible segments to support retention without cognitive overload. Confidence-Based Learning – Adaptive learning that focuses study where it is most needed.

– Adaptive learning that focuses study where it is most needed. Dynamic Platform and Personalized Study Plan – Daily learning goals adjust in real time to student progress.

– Daily learning goals adjust in real time to student progress. Xhale – Well-being and resilience skills thoughtfully integrated throughout the course.

– Well-being and resilience skills thoughtfully integrated throughout the course. 'Peak Week' – Five days of high-yield, high-impact prep leading up to test day.

– Five days of high-yield, high-impact prep leading up to test day. Helix XP – Offers free practice across all exam question types, plus customized quiz creation.

Bar Prep with a Purpose

Since 2019, Helix Bar Review has been on a mission to make bar prep more effective and affordable for students preparing for admission to professional practice. With a pedagogical approach designed to support a wider range of learners, Helix enhances understanding and retention for every studier by incorporating multi-format explanations, short-concept videos, live and on-demand workshops, and layered visual learning through infographics, images, and flowcharts.

The Future of the Bar Exam

As the bar exam changes and the needs of students continue to evolve, Helix leads the way into the future of bar review through its unique commitment to student success – not to profit – and to making best-in-class bar preparation more accessible to every aspiring lawyer.

Learn more about Helix NextGen.

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute® is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of lawyers by improving access, affordability, and value in legal education. In partnership with its nearly 200 nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved member law schools, increasing diversity, expanding access, and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983.

Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, an affiliate organization of nonprofit AccessLex Institute, delivers comprehensive bar review grounded in modern learning science and evidence-based instructional design. With innovative, adaptive course features that personalize the bar review experience and enhance learning effectiveness, Helix pairs expert-developed curriculum with individualized support from licensed attorneys, providing students and law schools with the highest-quality, student-centered bar exam preparation available – all at a no-profit price. Visit AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AccessLex Institute