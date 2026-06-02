Helix Builds North America's Largest Available Linked Clinico-Genomic Dataset, Launches AI Tools to Accelerate Discovery

• Helix GenoSphere surpasses 500,000 clinico-genomic linked records, setting a new benchmark for scale in multi-modal research

• Helix launches AI cohort building and analysis tools to accelerate discovery based research

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, the leading enterprise genomics platform, announced today that Helix GenoSphere™ surpassed 500,000 clinico-genomic records, making it one of the largest worldwide datasets of its kind. GenoSphere has doubled in size in each of the last two years and is currently on track to scale past one million records in the next 18 months. Each GenoSphere record combines deep Exome+® sequencing with an average of 13 years of longitudinal EHR history and eight years of claims, drawn from the 16 health system members of the Helix Research Network.

To further accelerate discovery with data from Helix GenoSphere, Helix is also launching the first of a slew of new AI-powered tools to accelerate data exploration and analysis. Helix's Cohort Builder is designed to build and analyze targeted clinico-genomic research cohorts in minutes. The new tool provides self-service capabilities to build and explore targeted subsets from linked clinico-genomic data spanning cardiometabolic, autoimmune, neurology and many other key therapeutic areas.

This tool addresses a key bottleneck in research workflows: the time and resources required to identify and curate the right study populations. By enabling faster and more flexible cohort creation, life sciences researchers, clinical scientists, and healthcare organizations can more efficiently uncover insights into the relationships between genetic variation, disease trajectories, and clinical outcomes.

"Researchers are often constrained by both data quality, data scale and technical capabilities to drive novel research insights" said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "GenoSphere and our AI tools enable our partners to massively compress the time to insight by combining intuitive data exploration with the scale and depth of more than 500,000 clinico-genomic records. This is an important step forward in making genomic data more actionable across basic, translational and clinical research."

The launch of this new tool and a milestone of 500,000 clinico-genomic records builds on Helix's broader investment in tools designed to help researchers and clinicians unlock the full potential of clinico-genomic data. As part of this strategy, Helix is developing AI-driven capabilities that integrate advanced analytics with scalable infrastructure to support data discovery and research at scale. This milestone represents the next step in building the infrastructure to move genomic insights from research into clinical practice at scale.

To learn how to access and schedule a demo of GenoSphere, engage our team here.

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the largest precision health network in the world – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Helix Media Contact:

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SOURCE Helix