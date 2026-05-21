St. Luke's University Health Network First in the Country to Launch Helix Genomic Advantage™ to Lower Total Cost of Care

Helix Genomic Advantage puts germline genomics into routine care for health systems, plans, and members while achieving meaningful Year 1 savings

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a leading precision medicine and population genomics company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with St. Luke's University Health Network to offer Helix Genomic Advantage, the first genomic benefit to focus on driving access to precision medicine to reduce total medical cost.

St. Luke's University Health Network is the first health system in the country to offer Helix Genomic Advantage (HGA) to its workforce. HGA removes administrative burdens like prior authorization, expands access to genomic insights across the care delivery system through Helix's Sequence Once, Query Often® platform, and lowers total cost of care by improving quality outcomes and reducing adverse events.

"At St. Luke's, we've always prioritized the health and wellness of our employees, recognizing they are the heart of everything we do," said Joel Fagerstrom, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at St. Luke's University Health Network. "By providing access to these genomic insights, we're giving our employees the knowledge they need to make informed, life-saving decisions about their health. This isn't just a benefit. It's a direct expression of our commitment to leading the future of healthcare from within our own organization."

"Helix Genomic Advantage aligns Helix's incentives with our partners so that we can drive the twin goals of improving clinical outcomes while still achieving meaningful Year 1 savings," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "We're excited to partner with St. Luke's to innovate in the delivery of personalized health across at-risk populations."

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the largest precision health network in the world – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Helix Media Contact:

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SOURCE Helix