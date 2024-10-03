Helix by HL Wins New Product Development Award at the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards

Interest Rate Cuts Fuel Advisor Demand for Alternatives—Helix Poised to Lead the Charge

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix by HL, the industry-leading AI-powered platform for private market investments from TIFIN, has received the prestigious New Product Development award at the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards. Now in its tenth year, the "Wealthies" is the only awards program of its kind that celebrates companies, individuals, and organizations bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. Winning this award highlights the importance of Helix's AI technology in supporting advisors' success as they seek to diversify their clients' portfolios.

With growing advisor demand for private market allocations, driven in part by increased market volatility and a continued search for yield, Helix by HL is positioned to lead the charge by simplifying the complexities of alternative investments through cutting-edge AI technology.

"This award showcases the need for Helix in today's market, as it reinforces our commitment to developing innovative tools that empower advisors to meet the evolving needs of their clients," said Rob Pettman, President and CRO of TIFIN. "Helix is designed to simplify the process of accessing and managing private market investments, allowing advisors to unlock new opportunities with greater efficiency."

As the economic landscape shifts, advisors are increasingly looking to diversify their clients' portfolios with private market investments. Helix offers an all-encompassing solution by providing real-time insights, advanced due diligence tools, and AI-powered capabilities that streamline the process, making alternative investments more accessible and efficient for financial advisors.

With access to a vast proprietary dataset of over 55,000 private market funds representing $18.9 trillion in commitments, Helix stands at the forefront of data-driven decision-making. Its comprehensive database spans multiple asset classes—private equity, private credit, real assets, and venture capital—enabling advisors to easily navigate investment opportunities that were once challenging to access. By integrating this wealth of data with AI technology, Helix empowers advisors to make faster, more informed decisions with reduced manual effort, reshaping how private market investments are managed.

Why Choose Helix?

Helix addresses the unique challenges faced by the wealth management channel when incorporating private market investments. Advanced AI, exclusive data, and a robust compliance framework allow Helix to empower users to enhance their practices, provide superior client service, and achieve better investment outcomes.

Streamlining Complex Processes

Helix reduces the complexity of alternative investments, simplifying how products are identified, researched and managed. It provides workflows that streamline documentation and research processes, integrating real-time data for up-to-date decision-making.

Helix's advanced technology redefines private markets investing, empowering users to offer more diverse investment strategies to their clients and foster deeper client relationships through education and data-driven insights.

For more detailed information, visit helixbyhl.com.

