Helix Now Pre-Leasing for December Move-Ins

News provided by

Greystar

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a new apartment community in Weymouth, MA, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting pre-leases with move-ins scheduled to begin in December.

"Helix will be more than just a place to live, it will be a lifestyle," Thomas Broderick, President, Stratos Development said. "We have built an experience with apartments that feature the finest finishes, modern appliances and cutting-edge technology in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to Boston."

Professionally managed by Greystar, Helix is comprised of 160 total apartment homes that come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans as well as one- and two-bedroom layouts with a den. Each apartment home features triple-paned windows imported from Turkey that are rated for the best sound reduction to create a peaceful space for residents. Other in-home touches are white granite countertops, wood-like flooring, two-tone cabinets, French-door refrigerator and a front load washer and dryer.

The amenity deck is the community highlight with a resort-style pool with cabana lounging, an indoor/outdoor lounge with entertainment space, a turf-strip gaming area, an indoor/outdoor fitness facility, co-working space with private offices, an outdoor grilling space with fire pits and covered first floor parking.

Helix is located right off Rte. 3 with easy access to I-93 and I-95. The community is just a 5-minute drive to East Braintree/Weymouth Landing Station and an 8-minute drive to the Braintree MBTA Red Line Station. Route 3A provides access to coastal areas. On-site retail will be available with grocery and department stores nearby. Several restaurants are in close proximity with a variety of options also a short drive away. Wompatuck State Park and Weathervane Golf are just some of the local recreation options close to Helix.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit LiveHelix.com or call 781-277-4400.

About Stratos Development
Stratos Development is a Massachusetts-based developer who specializes in developing small, medium and large unit-count apartment communities and condominiums throughout Greater Boston.

SOURCE Greystar

Also from this source

Active Adult Community Everleigh Deerfield Begins Pre-leasing

Active Adult Community Everleigh Deerfield Begins Pre-leasing

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
Birchway Tropicana Aims to Bring High Quality Living at Value Pricing to Las Vegas

Birchway Tropicana Aims to Bring High Quality Living at Value Pricing to Las Vegas

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.