Helix Now Pre-Leasing for December Move-Ins

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a new apartment community in Weymouth, MA, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting pre-leases with move-ins scheduled to begin in December.

"Helix will be more than just a place to live, it will be a lifestyle," Thomas Broderick, President, Stratos Development said. "We have built an experience with apartments that feature the finest finishes, modern appliances and cutting-edge technology in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to Boston."

Professionally managed by Greystar, Helix is comprised of 160 total apartment homes that come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans as well as one- and two-bedroom layouts with a den. Each apartment home features triple-paned windows imported from Turkey that are rated for the best sound reduction to create a peaceful space for residents. Other in-home touches are white granite countertops, wood-like flooring, two-tone cabinets, French-door refrigerator and a front load washer and dryer.

The amenity deck is the community highlight with a resort-style pool with cabana lounging, an indoor/outdoor lounge with entertainment space, a turf-strip gaming area, an indoor/outdoor fitness facility, co-working space with private offices, an outdoor grilling space with fire pits and covered first floor parking.

Helix is located right off Rte. 3 with easy access to I-93 and I-95. The community is just a 5-minute drive to East Braintree/Weymouth Landing Station and an 8-minute drive to the Braintree MBTA Red Line Station. Route 3A provides access to coastal areas. On-site retail will be available with grocery and department stores nearby. Several restaurants are in close proximity with a variety of options also a short drive away. Wompatuck State Park and Weathervane Golf are just some of the local recreation options close to Helix.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit LiveHelix.com or call 781-277-4400.

About Stratos Development

Stratos Development is a Massachusetts-based developer who specializes in developing small, medium and large unit-count apartment communities and condominiums throughout Greater Boston.

SOURCE Greystar