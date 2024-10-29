Hella Gutmann and VARTA® Automotive sign agreement intending to develop workshop efficiencies around battery services

The aim of the agreement is to enhance diagnostic capabilities in workshops for low-voltage batteries

The solution will later be integrated into Hella Gutmann's diagnostic devices

diagnostic devices VARTA, the leading brand of Clarios in EMEA, contributes 130 years of experience with batteries and low-voltage networks

IHRINGEN, Germany and HANNOVER, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VARTA®, a brand of the global market leader for advanced energy storage solutions Clarios, and Hella Gutmann Solutions have announced a collaboration agreement to create new battery diagnostic services in European workshops. The development efforts are aimed at empowering workshops to provide quicker, more accurate battery diagnostic services.

"Clarios is pleased to partner with Hella Gutmann Solutions. The company has a strong reputation in the markets, especially in the field of professional diagnostic solutions," said Theres Gosztonyi, Vice-President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios. "Together with our battery expertise, we can support the repair shops in their daily work even better."

Because one thing is certain: every vehicle, including electric and hybrid vehicles, requires a low-voltage energy source to ensure the function of important systems. Today, the low-voltage network is increasingly supplying software-based functions such as steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, autonomous functions and optimized driving experience. As a result, car batteries are under greater strain than ever before.

"Hella Gutmann's declared goal is to strengthen the efficiency and profitability of participants in the independent car repair industry through our analogue and digital workshop equipment, data and services - across all brands, models and drive types," said Adnan Cemal, Managing Director of Hella Gutmann Solutions. "Through the cooperation with Clarios, we will supplement our existing expertise in battery diagnostics in the high-voltage sector and, in future, also provide our customers in the low-voltage sector with simple insight into the status of vehicle batteries."

Note: This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press

Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH, Ihringen: The company with around 530 employees and headquarters in Ihringen/Breisach, Germany, is part of the Hella Gutmann Group, a HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA company. The service portfolio includes professional equipment for vehicle workshops, car dealerships and vehicle inspection organisations as well as digital products for fleet operators, insurers and the aftermarket. It includes technical data, software and devices for diagnostics, emissions testing, light adjustment and system testing on vehicles of all drive types. As part of digital solutions, data and functions are also made accessible to digital third-party products such as fleet and dealer management systems. Customer-oriented services such as technical call centres, remote services and technical training complete the portfolio. Around 50,000 companies in the independent automotive aftermarket in 24 countries currently work with devices, data and expertise from Hella Gutmann Solutions on a daily basis.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

For further information please contact:

Clarios Germany Holding GmbH HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Claudia Bölter Riccarda Kirwald Director Communications EMEA Communications Lifecycle Solutions Am Leineufer 51 Rixbecker Straße 75 D-30419 Hannover D-59552 Lippstadt Mobile: +49 173 6598442 Mobile: +49 170 327 7743 [email protected] [email protected] www.clarios.com www.hella.com

SOURCE Clarios