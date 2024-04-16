Hellas Construction Expands into the Caribbean, Lighting the Way for Cricket World Cup

"These projects mark a significant milestone as Hellas extends our reach into the Caribbean." Reed J. Seaton, Hellas CEO Post this

At Kensington Oval Cricket Club in Barbados, Hellas Construction will oversee the installation of state-of-the-art LED lighting, encompassing the demolition of existing structures, excavation of new bases, and erection of 200-foot poles equipped with 438 MAKO LED luminaires. Simultaneously, Hellas Construction is spearheading the lighting upgrade at Arnos Vale Cricket Pitch in Saint Vincent, collaborating closely with local authorities and cricket boards to elevate the venue's capabilities for international tournaments.

Led by Wayne Huntsinger, Vice President of Sports Lighting, the division is poised to revolutionize sports facilities' lighting capabilities, ensuring optimal visibility and performance for athletes and spectators alike. Huntsinger expressed excitement about the venture, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of building quality sports facilities under the Hellas brand. Proper lighting adds to the utility of a field by allowing customers to access their fields any time of day."

"These projects mark a significant milestone for Hellas Construction as we extend our reach into the Caribbean region," said Reed J Seaton, CEO and President at Hellas Construction. "We are honored to partner with esteemed organizations like Abacus and M3 Innovation to deliver advanced lighting solutions that not only enhance the venue experience but also contribute to sustainability efforts."

For the first time in nine World Cups, cricket will be played in parts of the United States at the T20 Men's World Cup. The West Indies and the United States are co-hosting this biennial event from June 1-29, 2024. England will try to defend their title as World Cup champions after defeating Pakistan in the final of the previous edition. Canada and Uganda qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time and the United States is also participating for the first time by virtue of being a co-host with the West Indies.

Hellas installed the Mako Sports Lights by M3 Innovation, which are directed towards the pitch with little or no light pollution and have seamless integration of color (RGB) fixtures into the installation. Hellas and M3 Innovation recently partnered on several lighting projects beginning in late 2023. Hellas also recently partnered with Abacus Lighting Ltd, who have been lighting stadiums for over 65 years. Hellas' expansion into the Caribbean market reflects its ongoing dedication to advancing sports infrastructure worldwide. With a focus on innovation and quality, Hellas Construction continues to provide reliable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the sports industry.

About Hellas Construction: Hellas Construction is a premier sports services company committed to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions across the United States. By providing innovative products and services, Hellas has earned a reputation as a preferred partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. Hellas has proudly served renowned organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas Construction is dedicated to delivering excellence in sports construction and synthetic turf manufacturing. From conceptualization to completion, Hellas provides comprehensive services, including project management, design, construction, and maintenance. Hellas remains committed to exceeding client expectations and enhancing athletic experiences through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. For more information, please visit: www.hellasconstruction.com

About ICC: Founded June 15, 1909, the International Cricket Council or ICC is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and ICC Chairman Greg Barclay oversees this cricket administration body. For more information, please visit icc-cricket.com.

Men's T20 World Cup: 20 qualifying men's teams will be divided into four groups of five teams at the T20 World Cup 2024. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super Eight round, which will have two groups of four teams with the top two in each bracket qualifying for the knockout round consisting of two semi-finals and a final. The T20 World Cup is marking its first appearance in the United States as part of the USA/West Indies host sites for all 55 games.

About M3 Innovation, LLC: The Syracuse, New York-based company designed the ground-breaking MAKO total system approach to create the most reliable, high-performing, and high-output stadium experience solution. Designed by the engineers that created the first-ever LED sports lighting fixture in 2012, M3 Innovation is now taking the sports lighting industry into a new age of possibility with innovative new technology and capabilities that are modular, expandable, energy-efficient, and affordable. For more information, please visit www.mako-m3.com.

About Abacus Lighting Ltd: Based in Sutton-in-Ashfield Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom, Abacus has been leaders in the world of lighting since 1958. From retailers to the world's most famous venues, Abacus uses experience to create iconic and architectural lighting designs. For more information, please visit www.abacuslighting.com.

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas