Hellas Construction Names Ryne Drummonds Vice President of Business Development for the Southeast Region, Continuing Its Market Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas Construction, the preeminent innovator in sports construction and synthetic turf manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, proudly announces the appointment of Ryne Drummonds as Vice President of Business Development for the Southeast Region. With this strategic move, Hellas reaffirms its commitment to broadening its market reach and reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Ryne Drummonds brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of success to his new role at Hellas Construction. Renowned for his strategic acumen and client-centric approach, Drummonds is poised to drive business growth and foster lasting relationships as Hellas expands its presence in the Southeast Region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryne Drummonds to our executive team as Vice President of Business Development for the Southeast Region," said Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas Construction. "Ryne's experience and strong leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead our business development efforts as we expand our footprint in the Southeast. We are confident that under Ryne's guidance, Hellas Construction will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

In his new role, Drummonds will lead Hellas's business development initiatives, leveraging his expertise to identify new opportunities and drive growth. "I am honored to be promoted to Vice President of Business Development for the Southeast Region," said Ryne Drummonds. "Hellas has established itself as an industry leader through its relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to client satisfaction. I am excited to collaborate with our exceptional team to further elevate our presence in the Southeast and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

About Hellas Construction: Hellas Construction is a premier sports services company committed to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions across the United States. By providing innovative products and services, Hellas has earned a reputation as a preferred partner for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. Hellas has proudly served renowned organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Green Bay Packers.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas Construction is dedicated to delivering excellence in sports construction and synthetic turf manufacturing. From conceptualization to completion, Hellas provides comprehensive services, including project management, design, construction, and maintenance. Hellas remains committed to exceeding client expectations and enhancing athletic experiences through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise.

