Hellmann's Introduces Meal Diamond in Big Game Teaser, Setting the Stage for a Major Reveal

The :15 teaser offers a first look at the brand's mysterious new star, hinting at a showstopping musical moment where sandwiches take the spotlight

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to football's biggest night has found its rhythm. Today, Hellmann's Mayonnaise debuts its :15 teaser for its upcoming Big Game commercial, offering a first look at Meal Diamond – a hot new star warming up for his moment in the spotlight. The ad features a familiar pop-culture presence with deep roots, stepping into a role that leans into humor, nostalgia, and a surprising musical twist.

In the teaser, viewers are invited backstage just before showtime, as blue stage lights cue up and a larger-than-life performer puts the finishing touches on a signature sequined look. As part of a pre-performance ritual, he enjoys a sweet, stacked sandwich made even more delicious with Hellmann's—rich, creamy and ready for its own close-up. The quick bite is just a taste, leaving plenty to wonder about what's to come when the curtain officially rises. Only at the end is the star revealed: Meal Diamond, ready to shine—and not alone.

"Meal Diamond may be new, but his star power hits a familiar note," said Jessica Grigoriou, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Condiments, Unilever North America. "We're giving fans just enough to spark curiosity before the full chorus hits – a tease that gets people guessing (and craving) ahead of a Big Game moment where sandwiches truly steal the show."

The teaser sets the stage for Hellmann's full :30 Big Game spot, airing during the fourth quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 8. This is the sixth year in a row Hellmann's has worked with its agency partners VML, WPP Unite and Edelman on the Big Game commercial.

To catch more clues and updates ahead of the full reveal, follow @HellmannsMayonnaise on Instagram and TikTok.

