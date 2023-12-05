Hellmann's Mayonnaise Returns to 2024 Big Game for Fourth Consecutive Year

The number one selling mayonnaise brand's 30-second commercial on football's greatest stage will inspire viewers to 'Make Taste, Not Waste'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's better than a three-peat? A four-peat. Hellmann's Mayonnaise will make its fourth consecutive appearance during the Big Game with a 30-second TV commercial, furthering the brand's commitment to being a meaningful part of game day moments and tackling food waste.

Hellmann's is back in the game this February

Following an unprecedented lifetime supply of mayonnaise contract and introducing The Hellmann's Award to southern college football teams, the #1 selling mayonnaise will maintain game day dominance by taking stage at football's grand finale. And this season promises to be bigger and better than ever for Hellmann's.

Building on previous years' purposeful message, the game day spot will highlight Hellmann's multi-year initiative, Make Taste, Not Waste, which aims to raise awareness about food waste and help people become more resourceful with their leftovers. After all, the day after the Big Game is one of the biggest food waste occasions of the year.

"Hellmann's has always dedicated its Big Game commercial to the fight against food waste," says Chris Symmes, Marketing Director, Dressings North America, Unilever. "Given what we know about food waste the day after the game, there couldn't be a more relevant moment to drive awareness and make an impact about the issue. For the last three years, we're proud to say that our message got people talking about leftovers – we even saw an increase in the conversation about food waste by double digits– and we have plans to make this year the most impactful yet."

From tailgates to home gates, Hellmann's Mayonnaise is essential to fans' football celebrations, as an ingredient in classic game day dishes, and the MVP in turning leftovers into delicious post-game meals.

For more information leading up to the game, visit www.Hellmanns.com.

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

