Hello, Avelo! Avelo Airlines Announces Exclusive Nonstop Service to Las Vegas and Los Angeles from Salem / Portland

SALEM, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service from the greater Salem / Portland region to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Avelo is the first commercial airline serving Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) in nearly 15 years and is the only airline offering nonstop flights from SLE to the Entertainment Capital of the World and Southern California.

Salem sits in the heart of the Oregon's Willamette Valley, home to nearly 100 cities, including Portland, Eugene, Corvallis and Beaverton. With 70% of Oregon's population living in the Valley, Avelo's new service at SLE makes getting to Southern California and Las Vegas more convenient than ever.

Introductory one-way fares between SLE and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and L.A.'s best airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) start at $39*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo will operate twice-weekly nonstop service on Thursdays and Sundays between Salem and Las Vegas beginning October 5, 2023. Twice-weekly nonstop service on Fridays and Mondays between Salem and BUR begins on October 6, 2023, this route will then adjust to Thursdays and Sundays on November 2. Both routes will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Salem – say hello to Avelo! We are excited to announce nonstop service from the greater Salem / Portland region to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. As the first airline to serve the Capital City in nearly 15 years, Avelo makes getting to your favorite destinations easier and more affordable than ever. Say goodbye to the hassle of long and expensive gas-guzzling drives to other distant airports, and say hello to a new era of convenience, low fares and reliability."

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy said, "This is a bright day for Salem's future. As our city continues its coming of age journey, commercial passenger air service will make investing in our city easier and will make the world a little more accessible for our residents who travel. This win-win was made possible through much community collaboration and dedication of our city staff."

Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron said, "The Salem Airport is an asset to our community, providing residents with an option other than Portland or Eugene for commercial flights. Marion County wholeheartedly supported the infrastructure needed for commercial flights to move forward with our economic development dollars. We are excited to see this come to fruition."

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Hoffert said, "We are thrilled to see this investment in Salem's future pay off. Since the early days of this effort to bring commercial air service to our community, the Chamber has remained steadfast in its support. We look forward to this new beginning for our community, the local economy, and the regional impact of restoring commercial flights to SLE."

Travel Salem CEO Angie Villery said, "What started out as an endeavor led by a few key stakeholders five years ago has grown into a full-blown community-wide effort to restore commercial air service to Oregon's capital and the state's second largest city. The tourism and hospitality industry has backed this initiative from the very beginning along with leaders from the private sector; the support from Salem's hoteliers, restauranteurs and business owners has been nothing short of amazing. We cannot wait to welcome Avelo Customers to Salem – the birthplace of the Oregon Territory and gateway to Oregon's Wine Country."

Las Vegas: The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

BUR — L.A.'s Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by L.A.'s iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation. Whether travelers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttle buses required at L.A.'s much larger airport). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Los Angeles.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 2.5 million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Today, Avelo serves 45 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first five months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Salem

Salem is Oregon's second largest city and the state's capital, nestled between the Oregon coast and world class outdoor adventures in the Cascade Range. It's a diverse community with well-established neighborhoods, a family-friendly ambiance and a small-town feel. The historic downtown offers easy access to the Willamette riverfront, foods from local kitchens, craft brewery and winery experiences and a variety of cultural opportunities. Salem is in the midst of sustained, steady growth, investing in preservation of historic buildings, affordable housing, residential and commercial development, local businesses and industry.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 45 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 between SLE and LAS and SLE and BUR for travel completed by December 15, 2023. Fares must be booked by July 26, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

