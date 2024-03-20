Hello, Avelo! Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Houston with Exclusive Nonstop Service to Southern Connecticut

Low, introductory one-way fares to New Haven start at $98

Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop service from Houston to CT when the new route starts in June

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Avelo Airlines announced today it will begin flying from the Bayou City in June with exclusive nonstop service from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) to Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

When this new route takes flight, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop service between Houston and the state of Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines 737-700 aircraft awaits its first flight from Tweed-New Haven (HVN) to Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays beginning June 14 utilizing Boeing Next Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between HOU and HVN starting at $98* can be booked at Aveloair.com. Avelo currently operates flights from Brownsville, Texas to Los Angeles and Orlando.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Houston, it's time to say hello to Avelo! Traveling from the Bayou City to Connecticut is now easier than ever. We cannot wait for Houston travelers to discover Avelo's convenience, affordability, and industry-leading reliability. This is an especially proud occasion for our Houston-based airline and all of us who call Houston home."

Avelo was founded and established its Support Center (how the airline refers to its headquarters) in Houston in 2018. Avelo launched in April 2021 with scheduled commercial service from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The Avelo Support Center is located at Greenway Plaza and employs approximately 230 Houston-based Crewmembers (how the airline refers to its employees). The Support Center includes the airline's Operations Control Center, Customer Support Center, and other support functions, including People (HR), marketing and communications, e-commerce, digital and IT, finance, pricing, and network planning.

Director of Aviation for Houston Airports Jim Szczesniak said, "Houston Airports exists to connect the people, businesses, cultures, and economies of the world to Houston. That's why we are thrilled to welcome Avelo to Hobby Airport. From world-class amenities to Houston-friendly hospitality and an efficient experience from curb to gate, our team at Hobby is ready to welcome even more travelers to the first and only 5-Star Skytrax Airport in North America."

The New Haven Way to New England and New York

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from Connecticut, Tweed-New Haven Airport offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make visiting the New England and New York regions easier than ever.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown 4.2 million Customers on 33,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 50 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. On almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 50 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and on May 1, 2024, Avelo will move its Las Vegas base at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Houston Airports

Houston Airports is the City of Houston's Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport/Houston Spaceport (EFD), Houston Airports served 60.1 million passengers in 2023. Houston Airports positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South-Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Hobby Airport is the first and only 5-Star Skytrax Airport in North America. It's also home to the 2023 World Airport Awards Best Airport Art Program. In 2023, passengers voted Hobby Airport the Most Enjoyable Airport in North America.

