Hello Charleston and the Low Country! . . . Ballard Designs Opens its First Ever Stand-Alone Retail Store on the East Coast of the Palmetto State

National furniture and home décor store Ballard Designs announces "Doors Open" in the high-end shopping destination, Mount Pleasant Town Centre, SC. This store is the brand's entry into retail locations in the state. As Ballard ramps up its retail presence nationwide, its new freestanding store joins more than 60 other shops and restaurants in this popular open-air mall just minutes from historic downtown Charleston.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home décor and furniture design company Ballard Designs has just opened its first South Carolina retail location, in its first stand-alone retail store. The new venue, a free-standing, airy space of almost 9,000 square feet, is part of the popular retailer's multi-year expansion currently spanning 13 states and 19 retail stores.

Ballard Designs' Mount Pleasant Town Centre retail store is just off Interstate 526 and Highway 17 North

Furniture & Decor retail store Ballard Designs expands footprint into South Carolina with this stand-alone store in high-end shopping destination, Mount Pleasant Town Centre, located just outside historic downtown Charleston along Highway 17N. Ballard Designs store interior features rugs, furniture, indoor and outdoor furnishings and art... shopping in the Lowcountry is more fun now!

Fully designed, inspirational room vignettes, indoor & outdoor Furniture

Mirrors, Lighting, Accessories and Art – Buy & Take Home

Complimentary Design Services for homeowners and interior design professionals

The brand's classic, coastal, modern & layered options for custom decorated style

"We're thrilled to be one more reason to visit this Lowcountry shopping destination," reports Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "With its beautiful homes, active lifestyles, and gorgeous coastal location, the Charleston area is the ideal choice for our first South Carolina store."

"If you entertain year-round like we do, you're going to LOVE our new Mount Pleasant store," Milanese adds. "We have a huge selection of gorgeous outdoor furniture, performance fabrics, indoor/outdoor rugs, and coastal accents. We hope to end up at the top of everyone's 'Things to Do in Mount Pleasant, SC' list."

Easy Access and Ample Parking - Near the Sweetgrass Baskets Stands

The new Ballard Designs store will serve passionate home decorating enthusiasts & professional designers alike, as well as visitors to the roadside Sweetgrass Baskets stands of Mount Pleasant's famed Gulla sweetgrass basket weavers. Located at 1128 Market Center Boulevard, the store has its own parking area at the front for easy access.

Regular store hours will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. See Ballard Design's stores and products online.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

