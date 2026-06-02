The article clarifies how to distinguish allergy symptoms from infections and outlines steps to reduce irritation and protect eye health.

FLORENCE, Ky., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can people in Kentucky tell whether irritated eyes are caused by seasonal allergies or something more serious? A recent HelloNation article featuring Optometry Expert Dr. Kimberly Arnett of Arnett Vision Care provides clear answers. With allergy season lasting throughout much of the year in the region, many residents struggle with itchy, red eyes that can mimic other conditions. The article helps readers understand the difference between an allergic reaction and an infection and offers simple ways to protect eye health during peak pollen months.

Dr. Kimberly Arnett, Doctor of Optometry Speed Speed

The article notes that seasonal allergies often cause burning, itching, redness, tearing, and light sensitivity in both eyes. By contrast, eye infections tend to produce swelling, pain, and thick discharge that may affect one eye more severely than the other. Distinguishing between these conditions is vital because infections may require prescription medication, while allergies can usually be managed with over-the-counter eye drops and daily habits.

Artificial tears are often one of the first treatment options eye health professionals recommend. They help rinse away pollen and other irritants from the surface of the eye, providing relief from irritated eyes. Antihistamine eye drops are another common choice, reducing redness by targeting blood vessels and calming allergic reactions. The HelloNation article explains that cell stabilizers may also be used, though they can bring side effects for some individuals. These treatment options provide patients with short-term comfort while supporting their long-term eye health.

For individuals who wear contact lenses for seasonal allergies, Dr. Kimberly Arnett notes that switching to glasses or using daily disposable lenses may help alleviate symptoms. Contact lenses can trap allergens on the eye surface, exacerbating discomfort. Glasses provide a barrier that helps block pollen and wind, while daily disposables reduce exposure by starting fresh each day. This small change in eyewear can improve comfort and reduce the risk of eye rubbing, which often leads to further irritation.

Lifestyle adjustments play a significant role in easing allergic reactions. The article advises limiting time outside during mornings and dry, windy days, when pollen counts are highest. Once indoors, it is wise to wash your hands and face and even change clothing to remove pollen before it spreads through the home. Keeping windows closed and using air filters can help reduce allergens indoors. These habits may not eliminate symptoms, but they lessen exposure and protect eye health through everyday routines.

The HelloNation article also warns against rubbing your eyes. At the same time, it may provide temporary relief, but rubbing irritated eyes can rupture small blood vessels and exacerbate inflammation. It also increases the chance of infection by transferring bacteria from the hands to the eye. Cool compresses or preservative-free artificial tears offer safer relief, providing comfort without the risks associated with frequent rubbing.

Dr. Kimberly Arnett emphasizes the importance of recognizing when seasonal allergies may not be the whole story. Conditions such as dry eye syndrome or eye infections can mimic allergy symptoms. Because an allergic reaction and an infection may overlap, consulting an eye doctor ensures a correct diagnosis. Professional guidance helps patients choose the safest treatment options and avoid complications from self-diagnosis or overuse of counter eye drops.

The Kentucky climate means that allergy season is prolonged, lasting from early spring to late fall. With grass, tree, and weed pollen in rotation, flare-ups often occur multiple times each year. The HelloNation article explains that while no single step can prevent allergic reactions completely, a combination of medical and lifestyle choices can make a significant difference. Showering at the end of the day, washing pillowcases frequently, and keeping windows closed when pollen levels are high are all simple yet effective habits.

Short-term relief often comes from artificial tears or antihistamine eye drops, but consistent attention to prevention and professional care brings the best long-term results. Eye infections and antihistamines are not the same as allergy drops, so proper identification is critical. By partnering with an eye doctor, patients can weigh their treatment options, understand potential side effects, and maintain clearer vision year-round.

The full article, titled Seasonal Allergies and Eye Health in Kentucky: How to Tell the Difference from Infection, highlights practical guidance from Optometry Expert Dr. Kimberly Arnett of Arnett Vision Care. By blending preventive strategies with safe treatments, she explains how Kentuckians can manage seasonal allergies without sacrificing comfort or daily focus.

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SOURCE HelloNation