Helm Accelerates Growth Through New and Expanded Partnerships, Announcing Strategic Initiatives for Jeep Performance Parts and bproauto®

Leading marketing and branding firm expands long-standing partnership with Stellantis with cutting-edge retail network solutions

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm , a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment and ecommerce solutions, announced today new and expanded partnerships with prominent Stellantis brands Jeep Performance Parts and bproauto® . Leveraging its more than 80 years of experience working with top automotive brands, Helm will serve as a strategic partner providing expert sales, business planning and field support to the growing companies.

For bproauto®, Helm is deploying a specialized team of approximately 40 territory sales representatives across the U.S. and Canada. This dedicated force will play a crucial role in launching the new aftermarket parts brand, strengthening the sales channel through dealership networks and fostering relationships within the aftermarket sector.

In its partnership with Jeep Performance Parts, Helm is deploying a team of approximately 20 Jeep Performance Parts account managers across the U.S. who will collaborate closely with select Jeep dealerships to elevate their sales performance and profitability through the implementation of high caliber performance parts and accessories. Helm will also introduce innovative strategies to enhance personalization and customization options for new Jeep customers. This development will diversify and significantly expand Helm's existing partnership with Jeep Performance Parts, which currently includes providing branded merchandise solutions and support at events such as 2024 Easter Jeep Safari .

"As the automotive industry continues to rapidly evolve, we are seeing an increase in car manufacturers investing in additional revenue streams to stay ahead of the curve and maximize earning potential," said Ryan Maguire, Executive Vice President of Retail Network Solutions at Helm. "The launch of the bproauto® program and expansion of our Jeep Performance Parts initiatives are strategic investments on behalf of Stellantis to better serve their customers and the larger automotive marketplace. With our expertise in field services and over 80 years of experience working within the automotive sector, Helm will drive increased revenue and profitability for the dealer network through these new channels."

The partnerships with Jeep Performance Parts and bproauto® come amid expansion of Helm's retail network solutions division, which provides field operations, rewards and incentives and business intelligence solutions. Helm offers the full suite of marketing and branding solutions to customers, including long-time partner Stellantis.

To learn more about working with Helm to promote your brand, visit https://www.helm.com/connect-with-helm .

About Helm:

Helm is a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment, and ecommerce retail turnkey solutions to some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Helm additionally supports its clients with comprehensive creative, marketing, technological and customer satisfaction services. Established in 1943 and based in Plymouth, Michigan, Helm is also the nation's largest provider of factory-authored automotive service and owner information.

SOURCE Helm