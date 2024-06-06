Helm Recognized as an Industry-Leading Promotional Products Provider on Renowned PPAI 100 List for the First Time

Leading marketing and branding firm ranked #54 for its exceptional industry reputation

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm , a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment and ecommerce solutions, announced today that it has been named by the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) to the highly acclaimed 2024 PPAI 100 list, recognizing top distributors in the promotional products industry. Ranking at #54, the recognition underscores Helm's commitment to providing industry-leading promotional products and branded merchandise to its clients.

Extensively researched and objectively scored, PPAI 100 is the highest recognition PPAI bestows on its members. More than just a measure of revenue, the rankings consolidate a range of factors to depict the true measure of a company. Considerations include three-year growth trends, the industry's faith in a company and crucial elements for industry progress, responsibility and innovation. In addition, the strength of firms' workforces and each company's marketing influence through its online presence are taken into account.

For over 80 years, Helm has delivered exceptional marketing and branding solutions to some of the world's best known companies. Its services include rewards and incentives programs, retail and e-commerce solutions, digital advertising technology and more. The brand's recent acquisition of Target Marketing Group (TMG), one of the country's largest distributors and importers of promotional merchandise and corporate apparel, further solidifies Helm's position as a top provider in the industry. Achieving high marks for Industry Faith, Helm's rank at #54 highlights the brand's long-standing client relationships and industry experience.

"Whether utilizing the highest quality materials, implementing sustainable practices or creating highly customized programs, Helm is committed to providing our customers the best promotional products in the business. This recognition is a testament to the strength of our business and the quality of work we offer across a range of services," said Rob Ross, President and COO of Helm and Target Marketing Group. "With the combined experience and industry expertise of Helm and TMG, I look forward to seeing how we continue to evolve and grow as leaders within the industry."

To learn more about working with Helm to promote your brand, visit https://www.helm.com/connect-with-helm .

To view the full 2024 PPAI 100 rankings, visit https://media.ppai.org/ppai-newslink/ppai-100-distributors-2024/ .

