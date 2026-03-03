Helm Marks Transformative 2025 with New CEO, Expanded Stellantis Partnership, Industry Recognition and Innovative Engagement Programs

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm , a leading provider of tech-enabled business consulting, brand marketing & e-commerce and engagement marketing services, capped off a successful 2025 with major innovations and brand milestones, including the appointment of Ryan Maguire as Chief Executive Officer, expanded OEM partnerships, national industry recognition, and the launch of new branded marketing and engagement initiatives supporting the automotive ecosystem.

Under Maguire's leadership, Helm continued to expand its client partnerships and automotive services portfolio. While Helm maintained support for Retail Network Service programs like Stellantis Virtual Business Center, FlexCare, Mopar Express Lane, and various Retail Incentive programs, 2025 brought successful program launches of field support teams for Ram Small Business, Mopar Fleet efforts and more. The expanded engagement reflects Helm's growing role in delivering integrated field engagement, marketing, and data-driven solutions with end-to-end customer journey touchpoints to Stellantis.

During the year, Helm evolved its Branded Marketing Services efforts through initiatives for driving measurable dealer and partner performance outcomes. The company also introduced its first national sweepstakes, "Get Your Ass in Gear, " in partnership with RoadKill Nights, expanding consumer and dealer engagement capabilities. Helm also invested in its proprietary CRM tool underneath Helm Technologies which showcases enhanced engagement, rewards and data solutions for internal services and enterprise clients.

"Helm is undergoing some of the most exciting growth in our company's history," said Ryan Maguire, Chief Executive Officer of Helm. "From expanding our work with Stellantis and launching new engagement initiatives to enhancing our technology platforms and employee programs, we enter 2026 with strong momentum and a clear vision to help automotive brands and dealer networks thrive in an increasingly connected and performance-driven marketplace."

Helm continued to scale its workforce to support new business and expand partnerships. In 2024, the company onboarded 186 employees, representing a 57.4% year-over-year increase in headcount, and focused throughout 2025 on integrating and optimizing teams. During 2025, Helm launched and expanded employee programs including Helm Experience Team, Helm Helps, and Helm University, and expanded a third-party Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) program to measure engagement.

Amid a strong year of growth and development, Helm was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, recognizing its sustained growth, innovation and market impact.

With new leadership, expanded OEM partnerships, award-winning growth and innovative engagement platforms, Helm enters 2026 positioned to continue supporting the evolving needs of the automotive and mobility industries.

About Helm

Helm is a leading provider of tech enabled business consulting services; brand marketing & eCommerce services; and engagement marketing services to some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Established in 1943 and based in Plymouth, Michigan, Helm employs a footprint of hundreds of business consultants across US and Canada, powered by its proprietary business intelligence technology & AI powered digital marketing software; provides in-house full service brand marketing including in house merchandise design & production; inventory and fulfilment services; and is the nation's largest provider of factory-authored automotive service and owner information.

