Help at Home Acknowledges CMS Efforts to Enhance Quality, Accountability and Transparency in "Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services Final Rule"

Final Access Rule provides important framework for many positive enhancements to home-based care

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, home care services, today announced that it is encouraged by the Administration's continued recognition of the value of the home care industry and its critical role in support of millions of complex, fragile individuals receiving care in the home.

"Help at Home believes that a high standard for the home care industry will improve access to quality care and services for some of the country's most vulnerable," said Help at Home's President of Home Care Tim O'Rourke. "We appreciate the actions taken by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the final Access Rule to clarify and broaden its definition of the direct care workforce, include a thoughtful approach to data collection and recognize the need for more consistent state-level rate adequacy."

The company fundamentally believes that a well-trained and properly supported care workforce will be best positioned to significantly improve the access and quality of care provided to Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries. While Help at Home acknowledges there is more work to be done, it is encouraged by many of the modifications made to the "Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services" final rule based on stakeholder input during the comment period including, but not limited to, increased state flexibility, improved data collection processes and extension of the implementation period to six years. As the industry leader dedicated to Medicaid-funded, home-based care, Help at Home is committed to continuing to improve access and quality of care in the home and looks forward to continued engagement with both federal and state agencies on our shared objective.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of December 31, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 70,000 clients with the help of more than 55,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

VP of Public Relations

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home