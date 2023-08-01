Help at Home Continues Growth Strategy with Two Recent Home Care Acquisitions in Ohio and Indiana

Company continues commitment to growth and adding density in core regions

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced the completion of two acquisitions: Ohio-based Berkshire Homecare and Indiana-based My Care at Home. Both organizations have long-standing reputations for providing quality in-home personal care services in their respective communities. The two acquisitions build on Help at Home's commitment to growth in Ohio and Indiana, two of its core regions.

"We want to extend a warm welcome to the Berkshire Homecare and My Care at Home caregivers, clients and payer partners to Help at Home," said Help at Home Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "These organizations are a great fit for Help at Home and allow us to extend our service coverage within these two key states. We look forward to bringing Help at Home's innovative care coordination value proposition, enhanced caregiver support and quality services to more clients in Ohio and Indiana."

The company's continued growth in Indiana with the My Care at Home transaction coincides closely with the state's planned transition to managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) in 2024. As the leading Indiana-based home care provider with distinctive value-based care capabilities, Help at Home is positioned as a partner of choice to payers in supporting the unique needs of seniors and chronic populations such as dual-eligibles in conjunction with the MLTSS transition.

Berkshire Homecare serves the Cleveland area that includes Lorain and Cuyahoga counties and has been providing quality care since the early 1990s.

"We chose Help at Home to take over our operations for multiple reasons, but first and foremost was their experience in providing quality care and how they treat their employees," said Berkshire Homecare former President Bryan Zurawski. "The transaction went well, and all bases were covered due to the experience of the Help at Home team. I would do it all again in a heartbeat."

My Care at Home is located in Shelbyville, Indiana, serving the community since 2013.

"The Help at Home team helped make our experience as smooth as possible throughout the transaction and integration process," said former owner JoAnn Wiksten. "Their service-oriented approach was a great fit for us and will enable better outcomes for our clients and a more robust career path for our team members. We're in good hands with Help at Home."

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 30, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 12 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 66,000 clients with the help of more than 53,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com .

