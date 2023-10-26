Help at Home's "Culture of Caring and Compliance" Report Details Improvements in Delivery of in-Home Personal Care

Reinforces the company's expertise and evolution to meet growing demand for aging-in-place care for country's most vulnerable populations

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based, in-home personal care services, published its first-ever Culture of Caring and Compliance Report, which highlights the company's commitment to change the way personal care is delivered in this country to meet the needs of seniors and disabled Medicaid populations who prefer to age-in-place in their own homes with independence, and as healthily and safely as possible.

As a nearly 50-year-old organization, Help at Home has a deep-rooted "culture of caring" and has evolved over time to become an innovative, high-quality provider of home and community-based services (HCBS) for aging-in-place seniors, the underserved and chronic care populations. The company has grown significantly over the past two years as the nation's leading national provider of in-home care services for Medicare, Medicaid and dual eligible clients.

"I am inspired by the passion of our caregivers, which is highly contagious in helping to recruit new caregivers and very effective in making a difference in local communities from small towns to big cities," said Help at Home's Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "Over the last few years, we have made focused investments in the areas of technology, process and the 'softer' side of the business to enhance what we have built today, which is a reinforcement of a culture of prioritizing the caregiver at every level of our organization."

The report details the company's significant investments in resources for technology, process and the Help at Home brand as the employer of choice in the industry as part of its growth and innovation strategy. As a result:

With 24/7 mobile-friendly recruiting to streamline the hiring process, Help at Home's caregiver base has grown from 28,000 in 2020 to 50,000 in 2022, with a retention rate nearly double the industry average of 60+%

Enhanced screening and robust, ongoing training yield high-quality, competent and dedicated caregivers.

A thorough process to match client needs with the right caregiver skills and demographics provides the foundation for a meaningful four-year relationship, on average.

A systematic approach to safety across the organization that emphasizes a culture of health and wellness for both caregiver and client.

The Help at Home Community Foundation launched and has invested more than $1M in its Support Fund to provide financial relief for associates and their dependents experiencing personal hardship.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 30, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 66,000 clients with the help of more than 53,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com .

