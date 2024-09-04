Help at Home Expands Georgia Market Presence

Furthers Commitment to Home and Community-based Services in the Peach State

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced the acquisition of several Georgia-based home care organizations; Care By Your Side, One Care Health and AAMedcare, adding to the company's depth, breadth and commitment to Georgia.

With the addition of these three new Georgia-based acquisitions, the company strengthens its position as the employer of choice for caregivers and as a partner of choice for payers throughout the state of Georgia. Prior to the acquisitions, Help at Home provided Home and Community-based Services (HCBS) across southern Georgia, with its most recent expansion in the Atlanta and Augusta markets.

"Bringing our unique value proposition to more Georgia communities enables us to provide Great Days and Meaningful Moments," said Help at Home Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "We continue to focus on creating an environment that supports caregiver wellbeing and satisfaction, which in turn enables them to deliver the highest quality of care to more clients who want to age in place at home."

Expanding its service offering in Georgia allows Help at Home to continue its commitment to its southern Georgia footprint, including the following Georgia counties: DeKalb, Fulton, Douglas, Cobb, Gwinnett, Henry, Clayton, Newton, Hancock, Walton, Butts, Rockdale, Monroe, Jasper.

As an industry-leading home care organization with more than 60,000 employees and 67,000 clients, Help at Home has a 50-year culture of "caring for the caregiver", which supports caregivers helping them to provide the very best care to clients. The company has been recognized multiple times by Newsweek as a "Greatest Workplace", as well as by Forbes as a "Best Employer" over the past several years.

"We're always working to fulfill the growing demands of seniors and disabled individuals who want home care services allowing them to live as independently as possible in their own homes," said Help at Home Senior Area Leader Jennifer Clayton. "We want to extend a warm welcome to caregivers, clients and our payer partners throughout the Peach State to Help at Home."

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 67,000 clients with the help of more than 58,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com. For more information about partnerships at Help at Home visit helpathome.com/partnerships.

