Help at Home Hires Market Leader Hermina Yarde to Drive Georgia Growth Strategy

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based in-home personal care services, has named Hermina Yarde as market leader for its Georgia operations as another step in the company's expansion plans in the state.

Yarde has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry with a depth and breadth of executive domestic and international operational leadership roles in consulting, private industry and the military sector. She has proven capabilities in innovative, sustainable business development strategies, including acquisitions and integration, joint venture partnerships and enterprise-wide performance improvement initiatives. As a nurse with extensive operations experience, she brings unique perspectives necessary to innovate personal in-home care and expand the service delivery footprint in Georgia.

"I am excited to add Hermina's unique expertise as the leader of our Georgia operation. Her experience will further propel Help at Home's commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative in-home personal care services, improving the quality of life for aging-in-place seniors who prefer to live life to the fullest in their own homes," said Help at Home COO Ray Smithberger. "We are fortunate to have her leadership and passion as we grow the Georgia business, helping our clients to have Great Days and Meaningful Moments."

Help at Home recently announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based Prosper Home Care, serving the Metro Atlanta area, including multicultural populations in the Korean, Nepalese and Bhutanese communities. The move expanded its existing presence in Georgia, adding Atlanta to its 10 existing area branch locations.

Prior to Help at Home, Yarde held past roles with JenCare Senior Medical Centers, WellStreet Urgent Care and DaVita Dialysis, and is a retired United States Air Force Colonel. During her 23-year military service, Yarde served in numerous senior leadership roles to include Chief Nurse Executive then Squadron Commander of a 140-member aeromedical evacuation which achieved outstanding medical unit of the year. She also served as the senior Officer in Charge during six major overseas deployments.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of December 31, 2022, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 12 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 65,000 clients with the help of 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has more than 45 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com .

