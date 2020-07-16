Help During Hard Times: Abacus Plumbing Hiring Technicians Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From cool air in the middle of summer to job opportunities in the middle of a pandemic, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is providing Houstonians much-needed relief.

Helping southeast Texans during a COVID-19 crisis that can feel hopeless, Abacus is immediately hiring licensed technicians. More than 2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus arrived in March. With the recent surge in cases, potential reopening rollbacks and Harris County's 13% unemployment rate, Greater Houston could use some good news.

Abacus reminds that it's here to help, ready to fill openings for licensed techs in the fields of plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Interested applicants are encouraged to call Abacus at (713) 766-3605.

"We need more quality service people to ensure Texas homeowners get the best help we can provide during this trying time," says Abacus CEO Alan O'Neill. "Since our positions are essential to the economy, even during this pandemic we continue to grow."

Quality air, water and electrical service are necessities under any circumstances, making Abacus' jobs immune to downturns in the economy or even health disasters such as COVID-19. Abacus remains committed to safe service in homes, highlighted by techs wearing masks and gloves and providing contact-less interaction with customers.

Serving greater Houston since 2003, Abacus has again been named an "Awards For Excellence Winner" by the Houston BBB. At the 2020 Awards Luncheon on Oct. 13 at the Bayou City Event Center, Abacus will accept its 11th "Award for Excellence" since 2006 and await to see if it wins a "Pinnacle Award" – Houston BBB's highest honor – for the third consecutive year. Abacus has earned the Pinnacle Award five times since 2009.

